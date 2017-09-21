David Lappartient elected as new UCI president as Brian Cookson loses out

French candidate David Lappartient receives 37 votes to Brian Cookson's eight to become the new UCI president

David Lappartient has been elected as the new president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), with Brian Cookson losing out by a significant margin.

Cookson had hoped to be voted in for a second four-year term during the UCI congress in Bergen, Norway, on Thursday. Instead, current French UCI vice-president Lappartient has usurped the 66-year-old British candidate, attracting 37 votes to Cookson’s eight.

Prior to the election, Cookson had said that had turned the UCI around since becoming president in 2013, when he took over from Pat McQuaid.

“Cycling was broken and its credibility lay in tatters under the old regime,” Cookson said in his pre-election statement.

>>> UCI president Brian Cookson claims Pat McQuaid ‘actively lobbying’ against his re-election

“I have delivered on my promises, and demonstrated that I am a man that can be trusted to lead the UCI with good judgement and calm integrity.”

Lappartient, 44, had said in his pre-election statement that he would rid the UCI of corruption and said that Cookson’s leadership had been ‘weak’.

Cookson had claimed last week that former president McQuaid had been ‘lobbying against him’, and now it certainly appears as though Lappartient had strong support among the UCI’s member nations.

It is thought that the recent allegations surrounding British Cycling – for which Cookson was formerly president – have tainted his reputation among voters.

An official announcement regarding the election will be made by the UCI on Thursday afternoon.