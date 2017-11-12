Great Britain dominate team pursuit events to take double gold in Manchester Track World Cup

Both of Great Britain's women's and men's team pursuit line-ups swept to victory at the Manchester round of the UCI Track World Cup

- Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker also claim gold in women's Madison

Great Britain’s team pursuiters once again showed they are the best in the world with a dominant performance in both the men’s and women’s disciplines during the Manchester round of the 2017/18 UCI Track World Cup over November 10-12.

Having qualified fastest and progressed through the first round, GB’s men’s pursuit line up of Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Ollie Wood and Kian Emadi swept aside Denmark in the gold medal final with apparent ease, posting a blistering time of 3-55.847 to Denmark’s 4-01.535.

British national champions Team KGF also made their way into the final rounds, riding against France for the bronze medal. However, the crowd were denied the rare chance of seeing two British teams on the podium as France got the better of the British quartet.

There was a similar show of dominance in the gold medal final for the women’s team pursuit, which pitted GB against Italy. The British line-up of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Emily Nelson clocked 4-16.803 to provide a convincing win against Italy, who crossed the line with 4-21.562 to take silver.

Japan completed the women’s TP podium after beating Germany in the bronze medal final.

Further success came via the women’s Madison pairing of Archibald and Barker, who claimed victory in the event which will be included in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. On Friday, Archibald had also claimed silver behind Jennifer Valente (USA) in the women’s omnium – a highly successful weekend for the Scottish rider.

One highlight of Sunday’s action was Australian Matthew Glaetzer set a new record for the fastest kilometre time trial ridden at sea level, clocking an impressive 59.970 in qualifying. Glaetzer went on to win the event, with Britain’s Callum Skinner, riding for 100% ME, claiming bronze.

Round three of the five-date 2017/18 UCI Track World Cup takes place in Milton, Canada, over December 2-3.

UCI Track World Cup, Manchester results (podium positions)

Men’s 1km time trial

1. Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)

2. Eric Engler (Track Team Brande, Ger)

3. Callum Skinner (100% ME, GBr)

Women’s 500m time trial

1. Daria Shmeleva (Rus)

2. Miriam Welte (Ger)

3. Olena Starikova (Ukr)

Men’s scratch race

1. Nikita Panassenko (Kaz)

2. Jonathan Mould (Wales)

3. Wim Stroetinga (Ned)

Women’s scratch race

1. Rachele Barbieri (Ita)

2. Qianyu Yang (Chn)

3. Jolien D’hoore (Bel)

Men’s team sprint

1. Germany

2. Beat Cycling Club

3. Netherlands

Women’s team sprint

1. Germany

2. Russian Federation

3. Holy Brother Cycling Team

Men’s team pursuit

1. Great Britain

2. Denmark

3. France

Women’s team pursuit

1. Great Britain

2. Italy

3. Japan

Men’s sprint

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Ned)

2. Mateusz Rudyk (Pol)

3. Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)

Women’s sprint

1. Kristina Vogel (Ger)

2. Laurine van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling, Ned)

3. Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)

Men’s omnium

1. Benjamin Thomas (Fra)

2. Niklas Larsen (Den)

3. Alberto Torres (Esp)

Women’s omnium

1. Jennifer Valente (USA)

2. Katie Archibald (GBr)

3. Amalie Dideriksen (Den)

Men’s keirin

1. Matthijs Buchli (Ned)

2. Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr)

3. Juan Peralta (Esp)

Women’s keirin

1. Kristina Vogel (Ger)

2. Shanne Braspennincx (Bel)

3. Laurine van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling, Ned)

Men’s Madison

1. Denmark (Larsen/Von Folsach)

2. France (Thomas/Kneisky)

3. Poland (Staniszewski/Pszczolarski)

Women’s Madison

1. Great Britain (Archibald/Barker)

2. Belgium (D’hoore/Kopecky)

3. Italy (Barbieri/Balsamo)