Riders take to Twitter and Instagram to show off their brand new kits for 2018 season

The ultimate new kit day

While for most people January 1st might mean hangovers and new year’s resolutions, for professional cyclists it means only on thing: a chance to take to social media to post photos of their first rides in 2018 kit.

As expected, Twitter and Instagram have turned into a constant stream of new jerseys over the last couple of days, with a few finding inventive ways of celebrating their change of team.

Jens Keukeleire wasn’t making any mistake with his choice of kit after switching to Lotto-Soudal for 2018

Quick-Step Floors had no shortage of new faces to model their new blue kit.

New Trek-Segafredo signing Toms Skujins getting creative with his new kit day

Daniel Oss doing some serious posing in his new Bora-Hansgrohe colours

Dutch champion Ramon Sinkeldam wins the award for best new national jersey of the year courtesy of FDJ

Spanish champion Jesus Herrada is a new name on the Cofidis roster

Unfortunately UAE Team Emirates have had a shocker, giving Alexander Kristoff white shorts and Fabio Aru an abomination of an Italian champion’s jersey.

Alex Dowsett seems particularly pleased with his new socks (although those legs could do with a shave)

Dowsett is one of seven new riders to be sporting Katusha-Alpecin colours in 2018

Mitchelton-Scott have gone for a black look in 2018

And there’s matching kit for the men’s team too

We’ll have to get used to seeing Domenico Pozzovivo in Bahrain-Merida colours in 2018

Simon Clarke looking pretty in pink for EF Education First-Drapac

Team Sky‘s new signings show off the team’s new white look

While David de la Cruz modelled the team’s new training kit

One man who won’t be in Team Sky kit in 2018 is Mikel Landa, who went off-road for his first ride in Movistar’s new colours

There were plenty of other Movistar riders enjoying their new look

Bryan Coquard has moved across to Vital Concept in 2018, in what is one of our favourite new kits

