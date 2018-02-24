Rohan Dennis takes Abu Dhabi Tour lead after time trial victory

BMC rider Rohan Dennis smashes Abu Dhabi Tour individual time trial to move into the overall race lead with just one stage remaining

Australian Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) won the Abu Dhabi Tour‘s individual time trial stage on Saturday, and moved into the overall race lead.

Dennis navigated around the flat 12.6km course starting and finishing on Al Maryah Island with a time of 14 minutes and 21 seconds.

Dennis’s time put him in a class of his own, with second-placed Jonathan Castroviejo marking his Team Sky WorldTour time trial debut at 14 seconds adrift of Dennis.

BMC’s collective time trial ability was once again proven with Miles Scotson placing third, Brent Bookwalter in sixth and Patrick Bevin in eighth.

Former British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) placed 10th, 29 seconds behind Dennis.

Disaster struck for time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) who suffered a mechanical issue on his run and was left standing at the roadside for a new bike. The Dutchman was visibly disappointed at his predicament in what should have been one of his key form markers ahead of his defence of the Giro d’Italia title in May.

Race leader Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) was predictably off the pace during the time trial, and lost the red leader’s jersey to Dennis. Dennis now sits at the top of the general classification ahead of Castroviejo, with Scotson in third.

The 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour concludes on Sunday with stage five, a long 199-kilometre trip from Qasr Al Muwaiji to the decisive summit finish of Jebel Hafeet.

It will be a chance for the climbers to make their mark on the race and give the general classification one final shake up.

Results

Abu Dhabi Tour 2018, stage four: Al Maryah Island to Al Maryah Island, 12.6km

1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing, in 14-21

2. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team Sky, at 14 secs

3. Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing, at 16 secs

4. Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo, at 16 secs

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb, at 16 secs

6. Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing, at 17 secs

7. Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb, at 22 secs

8. Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing, at 23 secs

9. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 27 secs

10. Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin, at 29 secs

General classification after stage four

1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing, in 11-21-10

2. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team Sky, at 14 secs

3. Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing, at 16 secs

4. Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo, at 16 secs

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb, at 16 secs

6. Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing, at 17 secs

7. Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing, at 23 secs

8. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 24 secs

9. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb, at 31 secs

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors, at 34 secs