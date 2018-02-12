Tour of Oman 2018 TV guide

Our guide to where you can catch a star-studded field race at the Tour of Oman between 14 and 19 February

Despite not having the highest profile of the three Middle Eastern races, the Tour of Oman (February 13-18) probably provides the best racing, with a hilly parcours including a bona fide summit finish on the penultimate stage to Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain).

For 2018, the race comprises of six stages, a selection of flat routes, with some hillier parcours and a final summit finish which is very likely to decide the eventual winner.

Once again the race looks set to attract a stellar field. Winner in 2016, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) is on the start list, as well as some top class sprinters like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

Last year there was no live TV coverage of the Tour of Oman, and this looks set to continue into 2018.

The good news is that Cycling Weekly will have daily highlights, so check back with us to catch up with the latest action from each stage throughout the week.