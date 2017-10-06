Tweets of the week: Callum Skinner, Chris Froome, Daniel Oss, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week
As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Chris Froome, Callum Skinner, and Mark Cavendish.
1.
Chris Froome on the flight deck
2. “I’m sorry kids, but the drone’s gone to drone heaven”
3. That’s a hell of a lot of sheep
4. We’ve got a lot of questions about Daniel Oss’ front room
5. “All my weather apps” – something that all cyclists can relate too
6. Although Ben King prefers the old school approach
7. What a Spain in the arse
8. That cat probably weighs more than most pro cyclists
9. Andrew Talansky heading across to the dark side
After a short, restful break, I’m officially un-retired and ready to share my next chapter! Growing up in Florida I swam and ran cross country competitively before picking up cycling. See where this is headed? Triathlon, and what’s often considered the ultimate test of mind, body, and spirit: Ironman. Most often in life we are pulled towards the logical path, but I've always preferred to let my heart and intuition lead me. I’m fortunate to be able to follow my passion–that which inspires and motivates me–and take on the challenge of venturing into the unknown. As I enter the world of Triathlon and Ironman I’ll be supported by a great group of partners who share my values, excitement, and commitment to this new adventure. I am also looking forward to using this platform to further my work with charitable causes that I feel strongly about. With much to learn I’ll be in Hawaii checking out #IMKONA next week. Please say hi if you see me swimming, riding, running or out and about with my family and I hope you’ll follow along here to share in the journey. #ironmantri #roadtokona
A post shared by Andrew Talansky (@andrewtalansky) on
Oct 5, 2017 at 9:09am PDT
10. And Callum Skinner enjoying some luxury en-suite accommodation in Finland
We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.