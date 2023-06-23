Chris Froome not selected for Tour de France 2023
38-year-old misses out on 'ultimate goal' as Israel-Premier Tech confirm eight-man squad
Four-time race winner Chris Froome has not been selected for the Tour de France this year, his Israel-Premier Tech team confirmed on Friday.
The 38-year-old, who has competed in 10 Tours de France throughout his career, will therefore not take the start line in Bilbao on 1 July. It will be the first edition a fit Froome has missed since 2011.
Instead, Israel-Premier Tech will line up with Vuelta a España stage winner Michael Woods as their leader. The Canadian will be joined in the team's eight-man squad by Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong and Dylan Teuns.
In a statement, team boss Kjell Carlström said: “It was a tough decision to select our Tour de France team this year but we feel we selected eight riders best suited to fulfilling our performance objectives.
“The fact that we had a difficult decision to make when looking at our long list shows the strength and depth of our rider group, and unfortunately we could not select everyone. We carefully looked at the necessary roles to fill when it comes to hunting for stage wins and chose our eight riders accordingly.”
Froome is considered as one of the greatest GC riders of his generation, winning the yellow jersey in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
In a recent interview with French outlet DirectVelo, the Brit revealed he had been struggling with a minor tendon injury at the start of the year, but that the Tour remained “the ultimate goal”.
“It’s the race in which I’ve had my nicest feelings, where all the best riders in the world compete in their best form,” he said. “Obviously I’m not going to go to the Tour to fight for the overall, but if I can try to go for a stage win, that would be great.”
At last year’s race, Froome climbed to an impressive third atop Alpe d’Huez on stage 12, having been part of the day’s breakaway. Still, the 38-year-old has not won a race since 2018, when he claimed his last Grand Tour title at the Giro d’Italia.
Froome has only missed two Tours de France in the last decade - the 2019 and 2020 editions - after he crashed into a wall in a course recon at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné. He suffered fractures to his sternum, neck, femur, elbow and ribs, and also lost four pints of blood.
Last year, he withdrew from the race in the third week with Covid.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Tour de France 2023 start list: Chris Froome left out; Jayco-AlUla goes with Yates and Groenewegen
The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Do you need Shimano's new e-bike specific shoes?
Shimano tables four new shoes to the commuter and adventure market
By Joe Baker • Published
-
Tour de France 2023 start list: Chris Froome left out; Jayco-AlUla goes with Yates and Groenewegen
The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July
By Adam Becket • Published
-
21 riders to watch at the Tour de France 2023: It's not just Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar
Who will stand out over the 21 stages from Bilbao to Paris? Here are Cycling Week's picks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish reunited with leadout king Mark Renshaw at Astana Qazaqstan for Tour de France
Australian joins team as 'sprint and leadout consultant'
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
‘I'm angry and disheartened’ - Arnaud Démare left out of Tour de France by Groupama-FDJ
David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot will head up French team at home Grand Tour, Démare to leave FDJ at end of season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France: Unchained review - Tense and insightful must-see television
Netflix does it again with its behind-the-scenes Tour de France documentary, although Tadej Pogačar's absence is notable
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Training prioritised over racing: Why Mathieu van der Poel hasn't raced since Paris-Roubaix
Dutchman sets his sights on Tour de France and then road and MTB at Glasgow World Championships
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2023 route: Every stage of the 110th edition in detail
It looks like next year's race will be one for the climbers, with the Puy de Dôme returning, in 56,400 metres of climbing
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
'What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger' - Michael Valgren on getting through injury and returning to racing
Danish rider lifts the lid on his long layoff, missing the Tour de France Grand Départ in Copenhagen and being inspired by Lizzie Deignan and Remco Evenepoel
By Tom Thewlis • Published