Tour de France 2023 start list: Lotto Dstny, Uno-X and Groupama-FDJ confirm lineups

The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July

The Tour de France peloton rounds the Arc de Triomphe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published
Swipe to scroll horizontally
AG2R Citroën*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Benoît CosnefroyFra27
Row 1 - Cell 0 Ben O'ConnorAus27
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alpecin-Deceuninck*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Mathieu van der PoelNed28
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Astana Qazaqstan*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Mark CavendishGBr38
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Bora-Hansgrohe*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Jai HindleyAus27
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EF Education-EasyPost*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Richard CarapazEcu30
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Groupama-FDJ
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 David GauduFra26
Row 1 - Cell 0 Kevin GenietsLux26
Row 2 - Cell 0 Stefan KüngSui29
Row 3 - Cell 0 Olivier Le GacFra29
Row 4 - Cell 0 Valentin MadouasFra26
Row 5 - Cell 0 Quentin PacherFra31
Row 6 - Cell 0 Thibaut PinotFra33
Row 7 - Cell 0 Lars van den BergNed24
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ineos Grenadiers*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Egan BernalCol26
Row 1 - Cell 0 Dani MartínezCol27
Row 2 - Cell 0 Carlos RodríguezEsp22
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Biniam GirmayEri23
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Jumbo-Visma*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Jonas VingegaardDen26
Row 1 - Cell 0 Wout van AertBel28
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Lotto Dstny
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Victor CampernaertsBel31
Row 1 - Cell 0 Jasper De BuystBel29
Row 2 - Cell 0 Pascal EenkhoornNed26
Row 3 - Cell 0 Caleb EwanAus28
Row 4 - Cell 0 Frederik FrisonBel30
Row 5 - Cell 0 Jacopo GuarnieriIta35
Row 6 - Cell 0 Maxim van GilsBel23
Row 7 - Cell 0 Florian VermeerschBel24
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Soudal Quick-Step
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Julian AlaphilippeFra31
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Team DSM*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Romain BardetFra32
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Trek-Segafredo*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Mads PedersenDan27
Swipe to scroll horizontally
UAE Team Emirates*
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Tadej PogačarSlo24
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Uno-X
NumberNameNationalityAge
Row 0 - Cell 0 Jonas AbrahamsenNor27
Row 1 - Cell 0 Anthon CharmigDen25
Row 2 - Cell 0 Jonas GregardDen26
Row 3 - Cell 0 Tobias Halland JohannessenNor23
Row 4 - Cell 0 Alexander KristoffNor35
Row 5 - Cell 0 Rasmus TillerNor26
Row 6 - Cell 0 Torstein TræenNor27
Row 7 - Cell 0 Søren WærenskjoldNor23

The 120th Tour de France begins on the 1 July in Bilbao, Spain, before travelling into France, finishing in Paris 21 stages later on 23 July. You can take a look at our guide to the route of the race here, and find out how to watch the biggest cycling event of the year here.

This page will be updated as more information is confirmed.

* provisional or incomplete teams

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
Senior news and features writer

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸