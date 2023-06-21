Tour de France 2023 start list: Lotto Dstny, Uno-X and Groupama-FDJ confirm lineups

Swipe to scroll horizontally AG2R Citroën* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Benoît Cosnefroy Fra 27 Row 1 - Cell 0 Ben O'Connor Aus 27

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alpecin-Deceuninck* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Mathieu van der Poel Ned 28

Swipe to scroll horizontally Astana Qazaqstan* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Mark Cavendish GBr 38

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bora-Hansgrohe* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Jai Hindley Aus 27

Swipe to scroll horizontally EF Education-EasyPost* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Richard Carapaz Ecu 30

Swipe to scroll horizontally Groupama-FDJ Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 David Gaudu Fra 26 Row 1 - Cell 0 Kevin Geniets Lux 26 Row 2 - Cell 0 Stefan Küng Sui 29 Row 3 - Cell 0 Olivier Le Gac Fra 29 Row 4 - Cell 0 Valentin Madouas Fra 26 Row 5 - Cell 0 Quentin Pacher Fra 31 Row 6 - Cell 0 Thibaut Pinot Fra 33 Row 7 - Cell 0 Lars van den Berg Ned 24

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ineos Grenadiers* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Egan Bernal Col 26 Row 1 - Cell 0 Dani Martínez Col 27 Row 2 - Cell 0 Carlos Rodríguez Esp 22

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intermarché-Circus-Wanty* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Biniam Girmay Eri 23

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jumbo-Visma* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Jonas Vingegaard Den 26 Row 1 - Cell 0 Wout van Aert Bel 28

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lotto Dstny Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Victor Campernaerts Bel 31 Row 1 - Cell 0 Jasper De Buyst Bel 29 Row 2 - Cell 0 Pascal Eenkhoorn Ned 26 Row 3 - Cell 0 Caleb Ewan Aus 28 Row 4 - Cell 0 Frederik Frison Bel 30 Row 5 - Cell 0 Jacopo Guarnieri Ita 35 Row 6 - Cell 0 Maxim van Gils Bel 23 Row 7 - Cell 0 Florian Vermeersch Bel 24

Swipe to scroll horizontally Soudal Quick-Step Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Julian Alaphilippe Fra 31

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team DSM* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Romain Bardet Fra 32

Swipe to scroll horizontally Trek-Segafredo* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Mads Pedersen Dan 27

Swipe to scroll horizontally UAE Team Emirates* Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Tadej Pogačar Slo 24

Swipe to scroll horizontally Uno-X Number Name Nationality Age Row 0 - Cell 0 Jonas Abrahamsen Nor 27 Row 1 - Cell 0 Anthon Charmig Den 25 Row 2 - Cell 0 Jonas Gregard Den 26 Row 3 - Cell 0 Tobias Halland Johannessen Nor 23 Row 4 - Cell 0 Alexander Kristoff Nor 35 Row 5 - Cell 0 Rasmus Tiller Nor 26 Row 6 - Cell 0 Torstein Træen Nor 27 Row 7 - Cell 0 Søren Wærenskjold Nor 23

The 120th Tour de France begins on the 1 July in Bilbao, Spain, before travelling into France, finishing in Paris 21 stages later on 23 July. You can take a look at our guide to the route of the race here, and find out how to watch the biggest cycling event of the year here.

This page will be updated as more information is confirmed.

* provisional or incomplete teams