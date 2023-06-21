Tour de France 2023 start list: Lotto Dstny, Uno-X and Groupama-FDJ confirm lineups
The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Benoît Cosnefroy
|Fra
|27
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Ben O'Connor
|Aus
|27
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Mathieu van der Poel
|Ned
|28
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Mark Cavendish
|GBr
|38
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Jai Hindley
|Aus
|27
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Richard Carapaz
|Ecu
|30
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|David Gaudu
|Fra
|26
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Kevin Geniets
|Lux
|26
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Stefan Küng
|Sui
|29
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Olivier Le Gac
|Fra
|29
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Valentin Madouas
|Fra
|26
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Quentin Pacher
|Fra
|31
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Thibaut Pinot
|Fra
|33
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Lars van den Berg
|Ned
|24
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Egan Bernal
|Col
|26
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Dani Martínez
|Col
|27
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Carlos Rodríguez
|Esp
|22
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Biniam Girmay
|Eri
|23
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Jonas Vingegaard
|Den
|26
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Wout van Aert
|Bel
|28
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Victor Campernaerts
|Bel
|31
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Jasper De Buyst
|Bel
|29
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|Ned
|26
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Caleb Ewan
|Aus
|28
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Frederik Frison
|Bel
|30
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Jacopo Guarnieri
|Ita
|35
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Maxim van Gils
|Bel
|23
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Florian Vermeersch
|Bel
|24
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Julian Alaphilippe
|Fra
|31
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Romain Bardet
|Fra
|32
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Mads Pedersen
|Dan
|27
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Tadej Pogačar
|Slo
|24
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Age
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|Nor
|27
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Anthon Charmig
|Den
|25
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Jonas Gregard
|Den
|26
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|Nor
|23
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Alexander Kristoff
|Nor
|35
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Rasmus Tiller
|Nor
|26
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Torstein Træen
|Nor
|27
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Søren Wærenskjold
|Nor
|23
The 120th Tour de France begins on the 1 July in Bilbao, Spain, before travelling into France, finishing in Paris 21 stages later on 23 July. You can take a look at our guide to the route of the race here, and find out how to watch the biggest cycling event of the year here.
This page will be updated as more information is confirmed.
* provisional or incomplete teams
Adam is Cycling Weekly's senior news and feature writer
-
-
