Castelli Perfetto Convertible Jacket for £99.99 in Black Friday bonanza

No one loves riding in winter weather - but with the Perfetto Convertible Jacket reduced by 52 per cent, at least you can stay pretty comfortable

Winter weather is here – but with a jacket like the Castelli Perfetto you can keep churning out the milder miles in relative comfort – and we’ve found one reduced from £210 to £100 in the Black Friday sales.

The Castelli Perfetto Light aims to keep you comfortable when conditions are mild, but damp. The jersey features a Gore Windstopper 150 fabric on the front, sleeves and yoke – this does battle with the cold wind to keep you warm.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto Convertible Jacket for £100 at Tweeks

There’s a Nano Light fabric on the back which sheds water but allows plenty of breathability.

In our recent review of the non-convertible option (£175), we concluded: “It’s impressively waterproof and very windproof and if you were prepared to spend a rather large amount of money then the Castelli Perfetto would be a very good option.”

Where does the ‘convertible’ element come in? Well, the sleeves unzip to give you a short sleeved option – though we expect you’ll be saving that party trick for spring.

There’s a long, dropped tail with a reflective trim to combat wheel spray and aid visibility, plus the three rear pockets cyclists have come to know, love and expect.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto Convertible Jacket for £100 at Tweeks

The Black Friday sales traditionally start on the last weekend of November – in 2017 that’s November 24. However, many brands kicked off their deals much earlier – with the first offers appearing from November 1.

To help you sift through the endless banners and adverts and proclaimed bargains, we’re sharing some of the very best deals we can find – so keep checking back for more…