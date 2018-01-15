Tech of the week: top kit reviewed, shoes lost and found and bad Karma

This week, we’ve had lots of shoe news, followed Chris Froome’s early season training and gone for a virtual ride up Box Hill

Shiny new products for 2018

We’ve had our Tech of the Month video for you this week. It features the rather beautiful BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc, the latest tubeless-ready version of Mavic’s Cosmic Pro Carbon SL wheelset, Rapha’s insulated Pro Team jacket and – a warmer weather option – the Fizik Infinito R1 Knit shoes.

The non-disc version of the Teammachine is also in our run-down of all the WorldTour team bikes for 2018.

French direct sales brand Ekoi has introduced a new cycling shoe too. Called the Strada Cristal, you can pick up a pair for under £70 in black.

You might want to keep your new shoes out of sight. We reported that Welsh track sprinter Lewis Oliva had his stolen from a car. The thief was obviously not a track rider – they were later found dumped in an alleyway.

Base miles covered

Stages has debuted the first dual sided version of its power meter, which has already been used by Team Sky, as well as a right side only variant for frames where left crank clearance is an issue.

We’ve also had a look at how training has changed with the advent of power meters, heart rate monitors and GPS, from the days when monster mileage was the key to getting results.

Even if you are putting in the base miles, you’re unlikely to have kept up with Chris Froome, who managed more than 1000km in 32 hours of riding in the first week of 2018. He does have the advantage of South Africa’s weather though – rather warmer than here.

The roads seem to be perpetually damp where we cycle at the moment. So mudguards are definitely the thing. We’ve given you our pick of the best for 2018.

Or if you’re on the turbo, waiting for warmer weather, you can now ride a virtual Box Hill and Leith Hill on Zwift, as well as a “Richmond Park inspired” section, complete with deer. They’re part of its partnership with Prudential RideLondon and a nice change from the dirt roads of the Mayan Jungle.

If you’re planning to ride dirt roads for real, we’ve also covered the launch of the Italian built steel Gravel S frameset by premium framemaker Full Dynamix. It joins carbon and alloy gravel bike frames in the brand’s portfolio.

While if Prudential RideLondon is on your list for 2018, we’ve given you our pick of endurance and sportive bikes to help see you through your ride.

But if you’d like to record your cycling exploits using a drone, your options diminished last week, with GoPro announcing that it was ceasing production of its entry into the market, the Karma.

And our hunt for bargains continues, with Sunday Trading, the best Monday deals from Chain Reaction Cycles and some nice bargains on Castelli kit.