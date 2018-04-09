Peter Sagan and Silvan Dillier fined in Paris-Roubaix for taking ‘unauthorised refuelling’

Thousand Swiss Franc fine each for Peter Sagan, Silvan Dillier and their squads as the riders took on late food/drink from team staff

Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan and second-placed rider Silvan Dillier were both fined 1000 Swiss Francs (CHF) for taking on ‘unauthorised refuelling’ during the final 20 kilometres of the race.

According to the post-race Decision of the Commissaire’s Jury sheet, both riders have been fined for breaking UCI race regulation article 12.1.040/23, which states that no unauthorised refreshment should be taken in the final 20km of a race.

The commissaire’s report says that the riders took the refuelling from team staff on foot, and so Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe and Dillier’s Ag2r La Mondiale teams have also been fined 1000 CHF each.

>>> Five things we learned from Paris-Roubaix

That brings the total for all four fines to 4000 CHF (nearly £3000).

Sagan had attacked from a group of favourites with 54km to go in the race in France on Sunday. He made the junction with the day’s escape group, and joined forces with Dillier from the break.

The two riders then maintained a gap between themselves and a chase group, with Sagan winning the sprint against Dillier in the Roubaix velodrome to net a landmark victory.

Over the years, several riders have fallen foul of taking a late feed or drink during a race. While those breaking the rule during a single-day race are fined, those doing it in a stage race attract both a fine and time penalty.

Rigoberto Uran and George Bennett were both docked 20 seconds for refuelling late on stage 12 of the 2017 Tour de France. However, the decision was later rescinded as it was shown that the riders could not take food or drink from team cars earlier in the stage.

Chris Froome was also famously fined and had 20 seconds docked during the 2013 Tour de France. Sky team-mate Richie Porte had fetched a gel for Froome as they rode the final section of Alpe d’Huez.