Tour of Flanders live TV guide

Eurosport has seven hours of live coverage of the 2018 Tour of Flanders with following highlights programmes in case you missed it

The 102nd edition of the Tour of Flanders takes place on Sunday, April 1. It’s a race not to miss, and Eurosport will serve up seven hours of live coverage for us to savour the cobbled spectacle.

The field is wide open, with the likes of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and at least half a dozen other riders with a chance of winning the historic Monument.

>>> Tour of Flanders 2018: Latest news and race info

Coverage starts early at 9.15am UK time on Eurosport 1, with plenty of highlights programmes on over the following day or two if you can’t get to the TV on Sunday.

TV schedule

Sunday, April 1

09.15-15.15, Tour of Flanders LIVE, Eurosport 1

19.00-21.00, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

21.30-23.00, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 1

Monday, April 2

02.00-03.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

05.00-06.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

10.00-11.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 2

20.30-22.30, Tour of Flanders highlights, Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @RondeVlaanderen

Official website: www.rvv.be