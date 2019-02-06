Tour of Flanders 2019 start list: WorldTour and wildcard teams announced

Full list of teams taking part in the 2019 edition on Sunday, April 7

The full list of teams racing the 2019 edition of the Tour of Flanders have been revealed.

Belgium’s cobbled Monument takes place on Sunday, April 7 this season and we are expecting a stellar line-up of talent.

All 18 WorldTour teams will be racing the iconic climbs, but the wildcard choices made by the organisers throw up some interesting dimensions.

French Pro Continental team Direct Energie have been granted a spot in the race – good news for 2018 victor Niki Terpstra who moved to the squad from Deceuninck – Quick-Step at the start of the season.

World cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel will also be given the opportunity to ride, as his Corendon-Circus team have been invited to race.

Race director Scott Sunderland said: “The wildcard invitations given out in 2019 will see one of the strongest line-ups of Pro Continental teams to date, with these teams all thoroughly prepared and eager to perform at the Tour of Flanders in April.

“With last year’s winner Niki Terpstra leading his new team Direct Energie, he will be on the hunt to make it back-to-back wins.

“Terpstra’s younger fellow Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, the freshly crowned world champion cyclocross star, will be wanting to make history himself by following in the footsteps of his father Adrie, winner of the 1986 Tour of Flanders.”

The other wildcard teams racing will be Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Wanty-Gobert, Cofidis, Vital Concept-B&B Hotels and Roompot-Charles.

Tour of Flanders 2019 start list

Team Sky (GBR)

EF Education First (USA)

Ag2r La Mondiale (FRA)

Sunweb (GER)

Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

Mitchelton-Scott (AUS)

Movistar (ESP)

CCC Team (POL)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

Astana (KAZ)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Lotto-Soudal (BEL)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Wildcards

Direct Energie (FRA)

Corendon-Circus (BEL)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (BEL)

Wanty-Gobert (BEL)

Cofidis (FRA)

Vital Concept-B&B Hotels (FRA)

Roompot-Charles (NED)