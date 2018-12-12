Pioneer Brian Robinson honoured for lifetime achievement at Cycling Weekly Awards

Robinson, now 88, blazed the trail for Britain's future Tour de France success

British cycling pioneer Brian Robinson has been honoured for his lifetime achievement at the inaugural Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin.

Robinson has dedicated himself to cycling both on and off the bike and has achieved huge feats in the sport.

Now 88, Robinson was a beacon of success for British cyclists and continues to give back to the sport.

In 1955 Robinson became the first British rider to ever finish Tour de France, but that wasn’t enough for the amiable Yorkshireman.

The following years were filled with ground-breaking success, including a top-10 finish in the Vuelta a España in 1956, and a podium place in Milan-San Remo.

Then in 1958 Robinson won a stage of the biggest bike race on earth, followed by a second stage of the Tour the following year.

He went on to win the overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 1961.

Robinson is now the president of the Dave Rayner Fund for young Brits racing abroad, is a patron of the charity StreetBikes and was a major figure involved in bringing the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2014.

Robinson’s exploits on the bike paved the way for the likes of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish and a host of other Brits who have achieved great things in cycling.

His contribution to the sport was acknowledged on Wednesday night at the Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin.

The ceremony was held at the prestigious 8 Northumberland Avenue in central London and saw figures from across the world of cycling praised for their exploits.

The awards honour the people at the heart of the sport, from pro riders, clubs, volunteers and charity fundraisers.

Our riders and club of the year were chosen by the Cycling Weekly Awards judging panel, made up of former UCI president Brian Cookson, Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling independent chair Frank Slevin, and the editor of Cycling Weekly, Simon Richardson.

Winners of the local hero and best charitable initiative awards were decided by public vote.