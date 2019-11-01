2019 Club of the Year | The Shortlist

The prize, sponsored by Le Col, will be awarded to a club that has set high standards from a sporting or community sense, or through having a strong purpose or mission.

Clubs are the bedrock of the sport in this country and almost all the country’s best riders came through or have been involved in the club scene.

You sent in your nominations and our judging panel whittled the long list down to a shortlist below and the winning club will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Ilkeston CC

Despite only being established in 2017, Ilkeston CC boast 400 members. A club for everyone at all levels at cycling, they have already created a lasting legacy for their local community in a short space of time through dedicated racing programs, well-managed social rides and creating a strong volunteering ethos amongst members.

Glasgow Green CC

Operating a ‘no-one gets dropped’ policy, Glasgow Green CC are one of the friendliest clubs in Glasgow, and this open and welcoming mindset is the reason they maintain a membership of over 300. They keep it simple and are a platform for safe, fun, structured and progressive cycling.

Poole Wheelers

Poole Wheelers have dramatically increased their female contingent, with more than a 100 riders, a third of the club, now being women and through weekly women’s rides, complete novices are now captains. Their road race team has competed as far afield as Malta and invested in developing their social media presence, which has helped increase membership as well as improving club life for existing members.

Winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue.