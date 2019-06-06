Chris Froome: ‘I was probably a bit eager earlier this season – the feelings are different now’

Chris Froome says he may have been “a bit eager” while racing and training in Colombia earlier this season, but hopes to be back in form.

The Team Ineos leader acknowedges a lack of racing in recent weeks but is targeting the overall win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, before returning to the Tour de France with a record-equalling victory in mind.

Froome has just wrapped up a second training block in Tenerife and says he has a different feeling to his stint in Colombia.

“I’m really happy with where I’m currently at,” the 34-year-old Brit said.

“I was probably a bit eager earlier this season in Colombia and probably did a little bit too much.

“The feelings are quite different now having come back from Tenerife, if I compare them to how I felt when I got back from Colombia.”

Froome opened his season at the Tour Colombia in February, but the intensity of racing and training at altitude there forced him to pull out of the UAE Tour a few weeks later.

He has since raced in the Volta a Catalunya, the Tour of the Alps and the Tour de Yorkshire, having a very quiet season in terms of results.

But with six Grand Tour victories to his name, Froome doesn’t need to rely on early-season performance to prove himself to Team Ineos

This year he is targeting a record-equalling fifth Tour de France victory, but first comes the Dauphiné.

Froome said: “It’s hard to say where I’m going to be, given I haven’t done much racing recently, but I’d like to be there fighting for the overall win at the Dauphiné.

“The Tour group as a whole is moving forward and looking really good and ready for the next couple of months ahead.”

Team Ineos squad for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Chris Froome (GBr)

Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)

Gianni Moscon (Ita)

Wout Poels (Ned)

Ian Stannard (GBr)

Dylan van Baarle (Ned)