CW5000 December Challenges

The emails from those who had completed the challenge were flooding in through November. The 18th was a particularly busy day with 31 people contacting us to say they had recently ridden through the 5,000 mile target. Well done to everyone who has managed it, and to all of those still chasing the target – keep going! There’s not long to go now, but we’re hoping to see many more people hit the 5,000 mile mark through the final month of the year. Remember, once you’ve done it email proof (typically a screen shot of a Strava profile) to cycling@futurenet.com to be added to the finishers list. You can order your finishers medal here

SIGN UP TO THE DECEMBER CHALLENGES

1 Log a ride outside on December 21

We still can’t decide whether or not this is the best day of the year or the worst. With just seven hours, 49 minutes and 42 seconds of daylight on the winter solstice (less if it’s overcast) it might seem like a miserable day, but rejoice in the fact from there on in the days are getting longer. Challenge number one this month is to log an outside ride on this day as there isn’t a day that can’t be made better by getting out on your bike. There is no distance limit on this one, so wrap up warm and enjoy.

2 Ride 75 miles in one week

The average weekly mileage to hit to reach 5,000 miles was 96 miles, but we’ve lowered the total for one of the toughest months of the year in which to ride. Some of you will no doubt log in this one day, but for others who might be leaving for work and returning again in the dark, it’s a tougher ask. This challenge can be completed using both indoor and outdoor miles.

Share your rides

Upload your pictures and videos to the CW5000 Facebook group and on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #dhbphotocomp and #CW5000 for a chance to win dhb kit.

Good luck!

What is CW5000?

Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020. It’s never too late! Sign up to our annual mileage challenge now and you can include all your miles from January 1.

Find out more here.

Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get first access to exclusive content – be inspired.

5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.

CW5000 Finishers

If you’ve completed the 5000 be sure to let us know. You can email us at cycling@futurenet.com or post on the CW5000 Facebook page. Be sure to let us know where and when you hit the 5000 mile target and any other stats about your riding this year. For those who aren’t close to the target, don’t worry, there’s still a long way to go this year.

You can pre-order your finishers medal and download your certificate here, or buy a celebratory t-shirt from the CW5000 Shop.

Happy riding!