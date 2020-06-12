CW5000 dhb May photo competition

Winner of the first dhb photo competition goes to Charlie Pilkington who braved the climb he everested on last year in order to get a picture.

The winner of the dhb photo competition for May is Charlie Pilkington for this shot of him riding up the Daneway in the Cotswolds near Cirencester. Charlie was on a ride with his son who took the picture on his phone, meaning they’ll no doubt have to share the £100 worth of dhb clothing that they win.

“We went back and rode the hill during lockdown. Last year I did an everesting challenge on the Daneway and raised £7,500 for the World Bicycle Relief.” Charlie explained. Riding in the memory of his eldest son Jacob who passed away two years ago, Charlie endured over 18 hours in the saddle, completing 89 reps of the climb and covering over 200 miles. He chose the climb near his home as Jacob held the KOM on it.

Charlie is well on his way to hitting 5,000 miles, and yesterday (June 11) hit 3,333 miles after his ride.

Here’s a selection of pictures from the competition that caught also the judges eyes.

Adrian Spratt’s picture of his bike outside Preston Church near Canterbury in Kent. Beautiful sunlight lighting the blue sky as well as the green grass and that lovely wooden fence drawing your eye through the photography.

Who wouldn’t take on a cycling challenge when they’ve got countryside like this to ride through Emma Newman captured this picture postcard village in Kent on a ride this May. Looks good enough to feature in a holiday brochure.

Mark Taylor didn’t want to disturb this duck on an early morning ride on a hot Spring day. “This is from a 100 mile ride I completed on Saturday 30th May. I was expecting hot weather, so I set off at 05:45. The photo was taken just after 6am, at a small Lincolnshire village named Kirby Green. The ford was being guarded by a duck who refused to budge, so I ended up crossing over the bridge.”

Andrew Julian’s photo of his mountain bike resting under a bridge on the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal. We particularly liked the contrast between the bright sunlight and dark archway as well as the reflection in the perfectly still water.