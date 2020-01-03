Add a #CW5000 frame to your Facebook profile picture

Now that you have signed up to the CW5000 Challenge you can make a statement of intent by adding a frame to your Facebook profile.

There’s a choice of two mottos and two text colours to best suit your picture. Just click the frame you like to be taken to Facebook to add it in one click and tell all your friends about your 2020 target!

We will add milestone frames later in the year so you can keep people updated with your progress.

NB: If you’ve already got a profile frame, you’ll need to remove it first to get the best result. To do so, go to your page on Facebook, click on your profile pic > Update > Scroll down to Profile Pictures and pick your previous, unframed photo. Now you can add your new milestone frame using the links below.

If you prefer, tap on your profile pic and you should get an option to ‘Add frame’. If you then search for CW5000 our frames should appear as options to click on and select.

With white text

(Best for darker profile pics)

With black text

(Best for lighter profile pics)

These frames are a statement of intent. A commitment to attempt 5000 miles in 2020. Good luck!