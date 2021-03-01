CW5000 March challenges

We slowly coming out of winter, which means more daylight hours and more time for riding.

Spring is definitely in the air, and while we know that March will hit us with a few cold, wet days (don’t pack your winter kit away just yet), the sunlight hours stretching out is the single most helpful thing when it comes to getting a bit more riding in.

>>>> It’s never too late to sign up to the CW5000 and join a growing community of riders

In a months time we may even be able to once again ride in small groups. Who knows, cafes might even start to reopen.

Below are your two challenges for the month of March. Once you’ve completed either or both of them send proof to cycling@futurenet.com. Be sure to give us some details of your rides so we can include them in our monthly round up.

1. Do a sunrise or sunset ride

This challenge takes the focus away from big miles and performance metrics and puts the emphasis on doing something a little different with your riding. Evidence for this challenge is a photograph of the sunrise or sunset with your bike or you in the shot. So find a suitable spot, check the sunrise and sunset times, plan a ride accordingly and enjoy.

We can’t wait to see your photos and feature them online. Send them to cycling@futurenet.com and be sure to tell us a little about the location and why you chose it. Virtual sunsets in Zwift don’t count for this challenge, but you don’t have to go far to get a shot. The top of a multi-story carpark will do for those confined to inner-city or their local areas.

2. Ride every day of one week

Get into the habit of riding every day and your miles will quickly add up. For this challenge you need to ride every day from Monday through to Sunday, and each ride should be a minimum of ten miles or one hour. We will accept virtual miles on your turbo or rollers for this challenge, as long as you can log them.