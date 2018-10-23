2018 Cycling Weekly Awards | Rider shortlists

On December 12, our inaugural awards ceremony will honour the riders, clubs and ventures of the year. The Cycling Weekly Awards judging panel have met and deliberated hard, and here is the run down the contenders for the rider categories.

Brian Cookson (former UCI President)

Dame Sarah Storey (Britain’s most successful Paralympian)

Frank Slevin (British Cycling’s independent Chair)

Simon Richardson (Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine)

Male Rider of the Year in association with Nederburg Wines

Three Grand Tours, three British winners. How do we chose a rider of the year from this trio? Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates made history in 2018 and everyone will have their opinion on whose achievement was the most noteworthy. And then there’s young Ethan Hayter. Having earned a spot in the senior track squad the unknown 19-year-old anchored the team pursuit quartet to their first world title in six years. A string of notable results throughout the year resulted in a stagiere ride with Team Sky and ended with eighth place at the U23 worlds road race in Innsbruck.

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Ethan Hayter (100% ME)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott)

Female rider of the Year in association with British Cycling

How do you separate riders who have performed consistently across such a variety of events? From track and cyclo-cross world titles to breakthrough performances at home and abroad on the WorldTour our four shortlisted riders have highlighted the strength in depth of Britain’s female riders. With Lizzie Deignan all but taking a year out to start a family others have grabbed the headlines. This list includes three world champs (track, ‘cross and TTT) and 19-year-old sensation Jess Roberts. The road race national champion appears in three of our categories this year.

Katie Archibald (Wiggle High5)

Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM)

Evie Richards (Trek Factory racing)

Jessica Roberts (Team Breeze)

Rising Star Award in association with 100% Eyewear

It’s no surprise that Britain’s current crop of rising stars come from the world of track and cyclo cross – two disciplines where GB excel in developing talent. Team mates in the world title winning team pursuit squad, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield burst on to the track scene this winter with a series of world class performances. 19-year-old Jessica Roberts has been winning bike races across all disciplines since she was just 13, but made her mark in 2018 by taking the national road race title in her first year as a senior. Meanwhile Ben Tullet carried on where Tom Pidcock left off, taking the junior cyclo cross world title before winning on the road through the summer.

Ethan Hayter (100% ME)

Jessica Roberts (Team Breeze)

Charlie Tanfield (British Cycling)

Ben Tullet (IKO-Beobank)

Domestic Rider of the Year in association with PedalSure

Having competed against WorldTour level riders for the Polish CCC Sprandi team to returning to the British TT scene and cups of tea in village halls, nothing seems to dampen Marcin Bialoblocki’s enthusiasm for racing. This year the British based Polish rider set a new comp record for 25 miles, stopping the clock in a staggering 42 minutes and 58 seconds. Connor Swift made his breakthrough at the national championships (as did Jess Roberts who is again shortlisted) while Harry Tanfield surprised the field with a long range, in-the-saddle-sprint to win stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire. He’ll make his WorldTour debut with Katusha in 2019 while we await news on Swift’s next move.

Marcin Bialoblocki (Steel Davis Via Roma RT)

Jessica Roberts (Team Breeze)

Connor Swift (Madison Genesis)

Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg)

International rider of the Year in association with Sigma Sports

One nation dominates this shortlist – the Netherlands. Once again Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuton dominated the women’s scene, between them picking off most of the major wins on the women’s calendar from March through to the World Championships. While their compatriot Tom Dumoulin was low on wins his second places at the Giro AND Tour was arguably every bit as impressive as Chris Froome’s first and third. The tall Dutchamn was the only rider to look like he could mount a serious challenge to Sky’s dominance, and did so to a large extent on his own. Alejandro Valverde remains a Marmite rider, but his list of results through 2018, topped by the worlds win is impossible to ignore.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolman)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Annemiek van Vleuton (Mitchleton Scott)

The Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on 12 December at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which each of the shortlisted riders will be invited plus a guest.

