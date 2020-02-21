The Rayner Foundation partner with CW5000

Cycling Weekly has teamed up with the Rayner Foundation for the CW5000 challenge. The Foundation, formerly known as the Dave Rayner Fund, supports young riders racing abroad, placing them in teams and giving financial backing.

As official charity partner the Rayner Foundation riders will give insight in to their riding, helping the CW5000 riders to achieve their goals. And look out for a unique, money-can’t-buy prize to be won when signing up to our March challenges, announced on March 1.

If you want to support the Rayner Foundation and the inspiring work they do with young British riders you can donate via their PayPal page. All money goes towards supporting young riders racing abroad. Set up in 1995, in memory of British pro Dave Rayner, the Foundation has supported several of Britain’s best known riders over the last 25 years including David Millar, Yanto Barker, Daniel Lloyd, and Charly Wegelius. Current WorldTour riders Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Tao Geoghagen-Hart (Team INEOS) were also supported through their amateur careers.

>> Sign up to the CW5000 Challenge

This year the Foundation, that recently received a $175,000 grant from the Rapha Foundation, is supporting 41 riders racing abroad, including Lewis Askey, Joe Laverick, Leo Hayter and Stuart Balfour. Nine female riders made the grade to receive backing including Emily Knight, Isabella Stone and Amy Cowton.

The CW5000 is an annual challenge to ride 5000 miles in 2020. Alongside this target riders are given monthly challenges to maintain their motivation while our Spring challenge will be launched soon.

All miles from January 1 are included, no matter when a rider signs up to the challenge. You can also enter as a team, combining everyone’s miles to make it possible for those not used to covering such distance. Log miles via Strava, Garmin Connect or even on paper. When you reach the milestone send in proof and you’ll be eligible for a certificate plus merchandise soon to be revealed.

When you join you’ll be invited to the private CW5000 Facebook group and there’s a Strava club too.