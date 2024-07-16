Garmin price slashing continues with 50% off its Epix Gen 2 smartwatch for Prime Day

Amazon Prime day is in full swing, and we can't ignore this deal on the Garmin Epix Gen 2

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it has come a whole host of deals on Garmin tech. Standing out from the rest, however, is the Garmin Epix Gen 2 watch, which is now available at an incredible 50% off on Amazon. 

Prime Day, an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offers limited-time discounts on thousands of items across various categories. 

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Was $899.99, now $449.99 | Save 50%

 Our reviewer genuinely said the Epix watch "changed [his] life". While quite a strong reaction, this fitness tracker does do a lot. Navigation is included, alongside sleep tracking, stress tracking, body battery, plus Garmin Coach which tells you exactly what kind of session will suit your body each day. 

