Garmin price slashing continues with 50% off its Epix Gen 2 smartwatch for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it has come a whole host of deals on Garmin tech. Standing out from the rest, however, is the Garmin Epix Gen 2 watch, which is now available at an incredible 50% off on Amazon.

Prime Day, an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offers limited-time discounts on thousands of items across various categories.

This year, fitness enthusiasts and adventurers have a lot to be excited about with Prime Day Deals across the board including tech, smartwatches, head units, and accessories.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Was $899.99, now $449.99 | Save 50% Our reviewer genuinely said the Epix watch "changed [his] life". While quite a strong reaction, this fitness tracker does do a lot. Navigation is included, alongside sleep tracking, stress tracking, body battery, plus Garmin Coach which tells you exactly what kind of session will suit your body each day. See it now at Amazon for $449.99

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch that boasts a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and sharp detail that we found incredibly legible in all lighting conditions. It's rugged too - rated as water resistant up to 100 meters, making it perfect for all-weather riding - we're looking at you Gravellers!

When it comes to sports, the Epix Pro Gen 2 goes far beyond cycling, offering activity profiles for almost every sport imaginable - though when we reviewed it, we did so from a cyclist's perspective, and it scored a very rare 5/5 stars.

The watch also includes advanced health monitoring tools such as heart rate tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, and sleep tracking. We found these features provide a comprehensive overview of your fitness, helping you to optimize your daily routine.

In addition to its health and fitness capabilities, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 offers smart features to keep you connected on the go. With built-in music storage, you can enjoy your favorite tunes without needing your phone. It also supports smart notifications, allowing you to receive calls, texts, and app alerts directly on your wrist. Garmin Pay™ contactless payments let you make purchases with just a tap, adding convenience to your daily activities.

The one downside of the Epix Pro Gen 2? The price. Packed with this much tech, it's easy to see why products like these are far from petty cash, but with today's deal, the Epix 2 undercuts lesser, cheaper rivals, making it hard to resist.

This year Amazon Prime Day is running from July 16th - 17th. We've rounded up all the best Prime Day bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.