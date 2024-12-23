Get off-road this Christmas and New Year with £1000.01 off carbon gravel bikes at Decathlon

Two great value carbon fibre gravel bikes with big discounts that could level up your winter riding

Carbon gravel bikes are typically light and responsive, as well as still delivering plenty of comfort and versatility. But they don’t come cheap, which makes these deals from Decathlon very appealing - there’s £1000.01 off the SRAM Force AXS model, while the Sram Rival AXS specced version will save you £800 from the original price.

Decathlon’s in-house Riverside RCR gravel bike is built around a carbon frameset designed to blend stiffness with compliance. It’s a combination that you see on some of the best gravel bikes, making them ideally suited to a variety of trails as well as for longer days in the saddle.

Riverside RCR carbon gravel bike Sram Force AXS: was £4000.00, now £2,999.99 | Save over £1000.01 at Decathlon

Alongside the lightweight carbon frameset, you also get a full 12-speed SRAM Force XPLR AXS 1x groupset, a pair of carbon Reynolds wheels and a Fizik gravel saddle. While some might say you're getting lots of 'bang for your buck' I'll be content with stating that this kind of saving on such a well-equipped bike doesn't happen all too often.

Riverside RCR carbon gravel bike Sram Rival AXS: was £3000, now £2,199.99 | Save over £800.01 at Decathlon

While you get the same carbon frame as above, this model uses SRAM's Rival XPLR AXS groupset. It's rung down from Force but is still really impressive in use. The wheelset is from Fulcrum, shod with 40mm Hutchinson tyres and finished off with a Fizik gravel saddle. In short, a well-specced bike with an impressively low price tag.

