These benchmark gravel tires are what I'm riding this winter – and now they're 33% off for Black Friday

Even before today, the Panaracer GravelKing SK is surely the most talked about gravel tyre on the market. It's the one all others are compared to – a benchmark tyre capable of taking on the vast majority of conditions.

But this stonking Black Friday deal looks set to see it shoot right to the top of the agenda of anyone who owns a gravel bike, because it's going for an absolute song on Amazon.

£33.99 is the Black Friday tag, down from £50.59 – and that price applies to some of the most popular sizes for gravelistas, including 700c x 35, 40 and 45mm.

Panaracer GravelKing SK gravel tire: Was £50.59, now £33.99

This is the benchmark gravel tyre. Suited to a wide variety of conditions – including tarmac. It's the one everyone talks about and for good reason.

When I reviewed the GravelKing SK earlier this year I praised their ease of fitting and versatility, saying that its "multi-surface abilities made it a nice tyre to test and one that I hope to put plenty more miles on."

Since then my opinion of them has only gone up as, having lowered the pressures a touch, they've really come into their own in the winter conditions.

Sadly, US Black Friday deals on the GravelKings are not as easy to come by, although Backcountry is doing the 35mm GravelKing SK's for a tempting 14% off – so you get them for $56.21 instead of the usual $64.99.

However, there's plenty more for gravel riders to get excited about, with the WTB Raddler – a brilliant winter tyre that will cling on in the most challenging conditions – also available on a great 30% off deal at Backcountry.