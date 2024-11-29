These benchmark gravel tires are what I'm riding this winter – and now they're 33% off for Black Friday

The Panaracer GravelKing SK is fast, versatile, and ridiculously easy to fit – now it's a superb Black Friday buy too

Panaracer GravelKing SK
(Image credit: Future / James Shrubsall)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Even before today, the Panaracer GravelKing SK is surely the most talked about gravel tyre on the market. It's the one all others are compared to – a benchmark tyre capable of taking on the vast majority of conditions.

But this stonking Black Friday deal looks set to see it shoot right to the top of the agenda of anyone who owns a gravel bike, because it's going for an absolute song on Amazon.

Panaracer GravelKing SK gravel tire: Was £50.59, now £33.99

This is the benchmark gravel tyre. Suited to a wide variety of conditions – including tarmac. It's the one everyone talks about and for good reason.

View Deal
WTB Raddler 44mm gravel tyre: Was $65.95, now $46.17

WTB Raddler 44mm gravel tyre: Was $65.95, now $46.17

With more shoulder than an offensive lineman, these tires cling even to slippery winter trails with some serious tenacity. Perfect for this time of year and a great buy too.

View Deal

