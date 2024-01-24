Wiggle sale: up to 92% off helmets, shoes, clothing and more

The long-running Wiggle sale marches on and it continues to throw up some seriously impressive cycling bargains.

Whether you're after cycling clothing, accessories or indeed a new bike, there's a good chance there's a deal for you. We've highlighted eight of our favourites, all with outstanding discounts - with some offering more than 90% off the retail price.

There's an added bonus too - any sale item bought in January will receive an additional 10% reduction in price, using the code EXTRA10.

Best deals of Wiggle's January sales

LifeLine Pavo 1400 Lumen Motion Front Light: was £99.99 , now £29.99 at Wiggle Featuring a powerful 1400 lumens and three constant modes, the Pavo front light is well-equipped to light up dark roads and trails. It also boasts two motion control modes, which halves the lights power when you come to a standstill, and a flash mode. With 70% off it's a deal that won't likely be around for too long - so act now!

Castelli Velocissimo IV Bib Shorts: were £105.00 , now from £52.50 at Wiggle Getting 50% off a pair of Castelli bib shorts is always represents a great deal, but especially when it's on a tried and tested model like the Velocissimo IV. Here you get the reliable and comfy Kiss3 pad alongside features such as raw cut legs complete with silicone grippers and reflective details for low-light riding. Currently available in a good range of sizes.

Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve Road Shoes: were £159.99, now from £72.00 at Wiggle The Tempo R5's make a great training shoe or one for longer, more casual rides thanks to the stiff, but not too stiff, nylon composite sole. Adjustment comes via a single BOA dial plus a velcro strap, while the Overcurve construction features a staggered collar that wraps around the ankle for a more comfortable fit. Available here with as much as 55% off, in a number of colours, including black and white, and across a good range of sizes.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey: was £220.00, now from £88.00 at Wiggle The Perfetto RoS jersey is a classic for many reasons, but manly because it works across seasons and weather conditions. It's both breathable and wind and waterproof thanks to the Gore-Tex fabric. It's also cut so it can act as stand alone jersey in warmer temps or as a mid layer during the winter. Available here with as much as 60% off depending on the size and colour combination - of which there are a few to choose from.

Shimano 105 R7000 11 Speed Rim Brake Groupset: was £697.99 , now £379.99 at Wiggle With 46% off this presents a great deal for anyone looking to complete a rim brake road build or upgrade their current groupset. You get a compact 50/34 chainset, an 11-speed 11-30t cassette, front and rear mechs, two dual pivot calipers, a chain and a Hollowtech II bottom bracket - and all for well under £400!

Vitus Mach 1 VRX Utility Bike: was £549.99 , now £149.99 at Wiggle While it's only available in a small, with 64% off retail it's too good a deal not to mention! The Mach 1 VRX makes a great fitness bike or a reliable commuter thanks to its fuss-free single-speed gearing, disc brakes and its wide tires - fitted here with 650b wheels (up to 45mm in 700c is also compatible.

dhb R3.0 Road Helmet: was £65.00, now £5.00 at Wiggle A road helmet for £5 sounds too good to be true - but in the case of the dhb R3.0 it's not. Offered in a range of colours and sizes, the 92% discount should be one for all to enjoy. Details include a polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing EPS foam liner as well as a removable pad set and plenty of vents.

Vitus Zenium Carbon C Road Bike: was £1,199.99 , now from £839.99 at Wiggle Finding a carbon road bike with disc brakes for under £1000 is pretty rare - but the Vitus Zenium, with 30% off retail, is just that. It features a carbon frame and fork, alongside a 10-speed Microshift drivetrain and mechanical disc brakes and Vitus branded wheels - making it an ideal starter bike.

You can check out the full range deals over here at Wiggle.co.uk - there are so many truly massive discounts