Does riding in the cold always have to slow you down?

Recent research reveals that starting a ride cold can decimate endurance. James Witts examines how rolling out toasty boosts staying power

rider by the side of the road warms himself
James Witts
By
published
Features

It’s Sunday morning. The sky’s clear, sending temperatures plummeting. Your breath’s visible as you chat to your cycling crew while waiting for the latecomer – yep, there’s always one – to arrive. There is much rubbing of gloves, shoulder shrugs and shaking of legs in a forlorn effort to keep warm. You’d all be fine if only you could just get going. Or would you?

As it happens, there has been some bad news on the cold front. According to a recent study in the Journal of Applied Physiology, letting yourself get cold is a big mistake. It may mean you ride slower. In fact, there are myriad reasons why it’s harder to ride at your best during the winter. But there’s a silver lining to this gloom: you no longer have to beat yourself up about those average speeds being a bit lower on cold rides. We’ll warm your cycling cockles and keep you fired up for winter riding.

