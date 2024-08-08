I realised when my toddler slept in that family bikepacking was possible: 8 tips for bikepacking with children

Peering through sleep sodden eyes, I saw my son’s wee face staring intently at mine, waiting for some small sign of awareness. As my eyes opened more widely, his smile broadened and he began calling for me in excitement and increasing volume.

I began to shush Cosimo while trying to check what time it was. It was then that I realised it was late. Crazy late; 7am late. I began to heap praise and thanks upon the kindness of my two-year-old lad, which soon turned to groans when I detected an unsavoury odour requiring immediate action.

That is one of the downsides to bikepacking with your toddler – tents are confined areas, and hot box easily with smells no right minded person wants to be trapped with.

It is also possibly one of the only downsides in my experience, assuming it’s your toddler. I’m not so sure how I might cope were it someone else’s child pestering me to keep them entertained all the time.

My partner Daria and I had bundled Cosimo into his trailer when we finished work the night before, to head out for a ten mile ride to Waggoners , an off-grid campsite close to Surrey’s Puttenham Heath (UK).

The sun was still high and warm as we rolled along the flat towpath alongside the River Wey. Swallows swooped, snatching gnats from the air. Skylarks trilled from on high. Evening dog walkers smiled and waved as we rolled along sedately.

“Hurry up!” an urgent voice bade me from behind. Further calls of “Hurry to the fire!” while wailing sirens shattered the bucolic peace.

The route presented some challenges (Image credit: Sam Jones)

Cosimo had found the on switch to his fire engine, which meant for the next half hour D and I were treated to endorsements to speed up and an annoyingly catchy ear-worm about putting fires out.

Fortunately the off switch must have been inadvertently hit when we came to a sudden standstill when I wedged the trailer into a narrow gully along the North Downs Way. I dismounted to look at the problem in closer detail, and was promptly told “Sit down babbo!” in clear frustration at our lack of progress, and encouragement for me to keep on riding.

Parents have an ability, soon developed to drown out such cries (at least temporarily), and these were engaged as we wrestled the trailer onto more stable land. Chortles of excitement resumed shortly after, followed by whoops from Cosimo as we swooped down the holloway and cries from D to slow down as the trailer nearly capsized due to the ruts taken at speed.

Dinner made easy (Image credit: Sam Jones)

Shortly after, with a brief stop for supper and a lengthier spell on the swing at the Good Intent in Puttenham (Surrey, UK), we carried on to our campsite, nestled within the 2,250 acres of rich and diverse habitat looked after by the Hampton Estate. It was an hour past Cosimo’s bedtime, but the sun was refusing to set. We’d learned the hard way that fighting him to bed while there was still light was a painful and pointless endeavour, so like many other parents on the site, we unleashed him to play as the rich mauves of a still summer’s dusk stole across the horizon.

Watching Cosimo run free, chasing bubbles or his little orange ball down the hillside was a joy to watch – and not just because it meant we knew he would soon be tired! Everything was new, unfamiliar, first to be explored and then shown to us his mamma and babbo.

The universal truth remains: all toddlers like bubbles (Image credit: Sam Jones)

As our two year old’s stumbles became more frequent the light began to dim. We led him to bed where he slipped off into the sleep of those blessedly tired by fun and exercise.

Sat outside our tent, sharing a solitary beer in the dying of the light, D and I silently looked to each other, and knew we had made the right decision to take the lad out of our comfort zone of home. This evening was special: sharing an activity we loved, and knowing from such small beginnings greater adventures will spring.

Have I convinced you? If so, here are my top tips for bikepacking with toddlers...

Practice day trips and camping separately before combining

Best not jump off in the deep end, and try to combine both riding and camping together from scratch. Build up your child’s confidence and happiness with riding longer distances first. Camping will likely be your biggest concern, so practice somewhere with an easy bailout (like a garden if you’re lucky enough to have one) and work out what you need for a successful night...and then see if you can pack it on to your bike!

Start local before going big

Similarly, it pays off keeping your first trips local (and short) if camping. You want to know if you’re keeping the campsite awake that if you decide to leave home isn’t far.

Campsite over wild camping…

Choose a campsite for your early expeditions (Image credit: Sam Jones)

...at least initially. Campsites have facilities and often some form of entertainment. Save the wild camping until you’ve got your routine sorted.

Plan your route carefully

Whatever trip you plan, you want to have bailout options for when things go wrong – especially when travelling when a toddler. You also want to factor in entertainment for the wee one. You might enjoy spending hours in the saddle, but they probably won’t. A route with playgrounds or finding time to stop in places where they can run about and explore, will mean not just a happy child, but also probably a tired one too. Be prepared for long days out where 30 miles might be the furthest you go!

There are a great many apps that you can use for your planning - Strava and Komoot are popular. However, a back-up check via Google Maps is always a good idea.

Use a trailer, especially off-road

Trailers are great, as they’re not only more comfortable to travel in with all round weather protection, but they give space for your dearest to play with their toys, keep snacks and water which won’t run the risk of being dropped from a child seat. They also have space for all the other things you’ll inevitably end up taking. Child seats tend to bounce around too much, especially off-road, which can be uncomfortable for prolonged journeys. If not sure a trailer is for you, you can always try before you buy, with some companies like UK based Bike Trailer Hire offering trailers from £40 for a fortnight.

Take a bucket (ideally with a lid)

Sam didn't pack a lid, but may do next time (Image credit: Sam Jones)

These have multiple functions. They’re great for simple entertainment (eg fill with water and let them drop things in / pour water out) and also for transporting unsavoury items like soiled nappies changed trail side.

Trust yourself

You know your child better than anyone else – you know what they like, how to comfort them when distressed, what they’ll eat and when...you’ll know if they’re ready and more importantly, you’ll know how to cope with any problems you encounter, just as you’ve done successfully over the past several months or years.

Toddlers are probably hardier than you

Children are tougher than you think (Image credit: Sam Jones)

Humans were originally nomadic. Your small people will remind you of this when you see how easily they settle into the routine of being on tour, shrugging off trials and troubles just as easily in the wild as they might at home. If you enjoy being outdoors, don’t be surprised seeing them similarly thrive in your company.