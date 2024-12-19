I was suicidal, cycling helped get me back on track: Former guitarist lost 40kg and kicked alcohol to ride the height of Everest 12 times

Mark Bruce has climbed the height of the mountain - in a single ride - once a month, every month, for a year after going sober and getting his life back on track

Images of Mark Bruce on his everesting challenge
(Image credit: Seth Tinsley)
Fiona Russell
By
published
in Features

Mark Bruce has completed a year of “Everesting” by cycling the height of the world’s tallest mountain in a single session every month of 2024.

Mark, a former guitarist, is also barely recognisable after shedding 40kg in weight and reckons he is “the fittest and strongest” he’s even been in his life, having fought off suicidal thoughts and a reliance on alcohol.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1