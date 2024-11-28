The smart bike I use to protect myself from a deadly stroke is now discounted 20% this Black Friday. If you value your health like I do, it’s a no-brainer.

Back in the early summer, I was one of the first people in the UK to experience Zwift Ride, the pioneering new smart bike that’s as ingenious as it is simple. It's made by the clever people behind, you guessed it, the indoor training app Zwift. Little did I know back then just how much of an impact it would have on my life.

You see, I suffer from a common heart complaint called Atrial Fibrillation, a rhythm condition that makes the probability of suffering a potentially lethal stroke five times more likely. The symptoms can be subtle, which is why it’s so dangerous. Fortunately, I recognise I’ve got it, but it can catch some people unaware, with deadly consequences.

Anyway, one of the best ways to protect yourself against the condition getting worse or, for that matter, suffering from it in the first place, is to keep active. If you think about it, the best protection we have against ill health is frequent doses of good diet, great sleep and regular exercise.

In the early autumn, I was abruptly called in for heart surgery – a relatively simple procedure called an ablation – to arrest the condition’s progress. Moderate exercise is good for recovery but, ironically, episodes of rhythm abnormalities can increase dramatically for up to two or three months post-operation. Frankly, heading out on a road ride wasn’t worth the risk, which is why having a Zwift Ride already set up in my home was a blessing.

Using Zwift Ride I was able to exercise every day in a controlled manner, knowing I was in a safe environment. A few months on, I’m now well-recovered, thanks in large part to Zwift Ride.

Hopefully, you don’t suffer from a heart condition but for anyone interested in keeping in good shape – that should be everyone – I thoroughly recommend Zwift Ride. Trust me, it’s not just for young, lycra-clad athletes training for KOMs and QOMs. Sure, you can use it as a race platform but there are plenty of accessible workouts on Zwift that focus on well-being and community.

Zwift Ride is already one of the least expensive smart bikes on the market, and right now you can get an additional 20% off. Just apply the code CYCLINGRIDE20 at checkout. Remember, you’re worth it.

Read my full review to get the complete low-down but essentially the Ride smart bike offers the ultimate experience on Zwift for beginners and experienced riders alike. It provides a level of control that no other smart bike can match, in an accessible, attractive, easy-to-use package that can be used by the whole family.