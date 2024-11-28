The smart bike I use to protect myself from a deadly stroke is now discounted 20% this Black Friday. If you value your health like I do, it’s a no-brainer.

Zwift Ride is a fantastic piece of kit to have at home for those looking to keep fit and healthy
Back in the early summer, I was one of the first people in the UK to experience Zwift Ride, the pioneering new smart bike that’s as ingenious as it is simple. It's made by the clever people behind, you guessed it, the indoor training app Zwift. Little did I know back then just how much of an impact it would have on my life.

You see, I suffer from a common heart complaint called Atrial Fibrillation, a rhythm condition that makes the probability of suffering a potentially lethal stroke five times more likely. The symptoms can be subtle, which is why it’s so dangerous. Fortunately, I recognise I’ve got it, but it can catch some people unaware, with deadly consequences.

Zwift Ride:USA: was $1299.99, now $1039.99UK: was £1,199.99, now £959.99

Zwift Ride:
USA: was $1299.99, now $1039.99
UK: was £1,199.99, now £959.99

The Zwift Ride is the easy-to-use smart bike with an authentic ride feel, quiet drivetrain and customizable virtual gear shifting. You have full control of Zwift right from your handlebars.

Grab a 20% discount by using code: CYCLINGRIDE20 at Zwift

View Deal

