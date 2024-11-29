I’m a Tech Editor - don’t be fooled by the ‘entry-level’ Wahoo Kickr Core, its feature set is right up there and it’s heavily discounted for Black Friday

I’m a huge fan of the Wahoo Kickr Core. It’s got pretty much every feature you need and nothing you don’t, all in a compact, attractive package that’s now astounding value.

Wahoo KICKR CORE Direct Drive
I’ve ridden the Kickr Core a heck of a lot in 2024, thanks to a particularly wet summer, but I’m still absolutely loving it. It’s inexpensive – especially so right now, with this Black Friday deal – quiet, unobtrusive, accurate and reliable. It also provides a ride feel that’s so convincing I honestly don’t miss the slightly heavier flywheel of its pricier, big brother, the Kickr. Okay, it doesn’t carry momentum quite so well, but that's really not a biggie.

In fact, the lighter Kickr Core is more portable, making it easier to tidy out of sight, which is a bonus in a shared household. The substantial difference between the two is price, with the Kickr typically more than twice as expensive as the Kickr Core.

Wahoo Kickr Core: Was £449.99, now £369.99 | Save 18% at Amazon

Wahoo's Kickr Core is a serious contender in the indoor cycling space. Accurate, lightweight, and authentic, it is capable of providing all the data Zwift or Rouvy could ever need. The Kickr Core is not to be slept on this Black Friday.

