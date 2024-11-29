I’m a Tech Editor - don’t be fooled by the ‘entry-level’ Wahoo Kickr Core, its feature set is right up there and it’s heavily discounted for Black Friday

I’ve ridden the Kickr Core a heck of a lot in 2024, thanks to a particularly wet summer, but I’m still absolutely loving it. It’s inexpensive – especially so right now, with this Black Friday deal – quiet, unobtrusive, accurate and reliable. It also provides a ride feel that’s so convincing I honestly don’t miss the slightly heavier flywheel of its pricier, big brother, the Kickr. Okay, it doesn’t carry momentum quite so well, but that's really not a biggie.

In fact, the lighter Kickr Core is more portable, making it easier to tidy out of sight, which is a bonus in a shared household. The substantial difference between the two is price, with the Kickr typically more than twice as expensive as the Kickr Core.

So, is the feature set bargain basement too? Not at all. Power maxes out at 1,800 watts, which is more than many WorldTour sprinters can generate. If that’s not sufficient I recommend you sign a pro contract and get given a better specced machine for free!

Connectivity is broad. It includes ANT+, Bluetooth, ANT+ FE-C, with near-instantaneous setup on a wide variety of supported devices including smartphones, tablets and Apple TV. Compatible training apps include Wahoo X SYSTM, Zwift, FulGaz, Trainer Road, Rouvy and BKOOL.

Accuracy is ± 2%, which is more than sufficient for most needs, and I found both ERG and SIM modes work authentically and faultlessly in Zwift, the platform I’ve been riding the most this year.

Compatibility is a strong point. The Kickr Core will work with pretty much any road, gravel or mountain bike with a frame that takes 24", 650c, 700c, 26", 27.5", 29" wheels. For this deal, Wahoo sells 8 – 9 – 10 – 11 or 12-speed cassettes as optional extras, or you can simply install the one that came with your bike.