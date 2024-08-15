I’ve got a strong base of endurance, how do I get faster?

James Benson-King is no stranger to turning the pedals, but ramping up his average speed over a shorter distance will represent a new challenge

Image shows James Benson-King crossing salt flats
(Image credit: Dominick Menard)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

In our ‘Get Me Ready’ series, Steve Shrubsall speaks to cyclists taking on new challenges, hooking them up with cycling coach Jon Sharples in a bid to prepare them for the event. This month, James Benson-King - fresh from an 31,500 kilometre epic ride - gears up for the 100km ‘Team Townend Dirty Double’, a punchy sportive in the Lake District, with the goal of setting the fastet time possible over the distance.  

James Benson-King smiles on his epic cycling challenge

James' 18,000km ride means he's got plenty of endurance, but not much 'spring'

(Image credit: James Benson-King)
Headshot of trainsharp coach john sharples
Jon Sharples

Jon Sharples is the coach and owner of Sussex based TrainSharp, and has been working with amateur through to elite riders for decades. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Shrubsall

Steve has been writing (mainly fitness features) for Cycling Weekly for 11 years. His current riding inclination is to go long on gravel bikes... which melds nicely with a love of carbs

Latest