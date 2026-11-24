So you want to ride 100 miles on your indoor trainer? Don’t worry, although most people would point you in the direction of professional help, I completely understand. That heady combination of abject boredom and low-level pain is sometimes just too damn enticing to resist. And now Zwift, in an unprecedented move to promote shed-based masochism this winter, has made such an experience even more accessible.

The pioneer of gamified indoor riding has just released its 150th route – the Watopia 150. To complete the course, riders are tasked with tapping out 30 laps of a pan-flat, five-kilometre parcours, which, unsurprisingly, amounts to 150km, or 93.2 miles in old money.

Cue a lot of online naysaying: “Who the flipping heck would ride that?” the masses bashed vehemently into their keyboards. Standing sheepishly in the shadows with a hand up, I was present to assist with their enquiries.

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Yes, last week I became the proud recipient of the Watopia 150 route-completion badge. I’ve not actually seen this badge, nor do I imagine that I ever will, but the fact of the matter is that it now hangs somewhere in my virtual trophy cabinet, leaving me with the authority to offer you the blueprint for completing your first online century.

Here are my top tips for going long indoors.

Know your why

(Image credit: Zwift)

You could approach an indoor century in a whimsical fashion or attempt it on impulse, but this will result in failure. There needs to be a reason, and let’s face it, it needs to be a damn good one.

I, for example, had this story to write; completing the distance was non-negotiable. Try to put yourself in a similar position. Your life or livelihood needn’t actually depend on it, but perhaps you’ve entered a long race or event.

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Four hours on a turbo trainer – particularly on the Watopia 150, where the gradient sticks to a stubborn 0% for its entirety (freewheeling does not exist in this dojo) – will elicit physiological gains beyond your wildest dreams.

Find your why and keep it front and centre while grafting at the virtual coalface.

Make Zone 2 your happy place

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You can easily incorporate a pacing strategy into your ‘why’. A well-trained cyclist should be able to dispatch this kind of mileage at the top end of Zone 2 – you know, that steady intensity that everyone keeps banging on about.

For most riders, this is a power number that will sit somewhere in the 150–250-watt bracket. For Slovenians with bleach-blonde hair, you’re looking more along the lines of a totally preposterous (alleged) 340 watts.

But there’s a reason Zone 2 gets so much attention. It’s an intensity that places relatively little stress on the body while providing an excellent stimulus for developing aerobic fitness and mitochondrial adaptations. A hundred miles ridden at this pace is not only manageable for a well-trained rider, but can also be a highly productive endurance session.

An FTP test is a great way to establish power targets with Zone 2 generally accepted as between 56-76% of your functional threshold power.

Arm yourself with carbs

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Where a standard, slightly less deranged Zone 2 session of around an hour won’t require much in the way of nutrition, four hours in the hot seat will strip your glycogen stores bare.

Fuel early and consistently. My plan was to consume at least 90g of carbohydrate per hour. Drink mix provided the heavy artillery for this operation, with gels and chews adding extra ammunition.

Sports nutrition, although quite expensive, is the most efficient and gut-friendly means of taking on carbs. But, if you want to keep costs down, there’s nothing stopping you from using ordinary food. Bananas, white bread ham sandwiches with lots of butter, sweets and other easily digestible carbohydrate sources can all do the job.

The important thing is to start eating before you feel like you need to. I’ve made the mistake on previous indoor epics when I grew complacent and failed to fuel the final 30 minutes. I was literally unable to turn the pedals beyond 50 watts and what started out as a textbook endurance outing quickly turned into a painstaking limp to the finish line.

Pick your media wisely

You’re likely at home with access to a multitude of media. Use it. Long indoor rides go hand in hand with long films. During an indoor Everesting a couple of years ago, I made my way through the entire Lord of the Rings box set. Yes, I looked like Gollum by the end of the trilogy, but nine hours had been ticked off.

Das Boot and other films of its duration will help you through your first online century. TV series and podcasts offer other options – for the latter, I’d suggest Going Long Adventure. It’s about long-distance riding and presented by, err, me.

Chunk it up

Long-distance riding, particularly indoors, is as much a psychological endeavour as a physical one. Your brain is far more powerful than your quads will ever be – train the mind and the legs will follow. My Watopia 150 did not last four hours. It lasted eight bursts of 30 minutes.

This ‘chunking’ strategy is very much the difference between an early bath and a route- completion badge. Instead of staring down the barrel of 150km, I only had to worry about the next 30 minutes. Then I could reset, have a drink, eat something, watch another bit of the film or shuffle my Spotify playlist and start again.

The important thing is not to spend four hours thinking about four hours.

And that, frankly, is the blueprint to riding an indoor century (give or take), without completely losing your marbles.