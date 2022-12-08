Six analysis tools on Strava recommended by a cycling coach, and their ‘training value’ explained

We all want to become better cyclists. Whether you’re searching for how to cycle faster and increase your average speed on a solo outing, looking to improve your climbing and set a PB on your local steep killer or trying to build your cycling endurance for big mile days.

We turned to a cycling coach to pull out the most useful training features on Strava and asked him to talk us through how to make the most out of them.

Andy Turner Andy is a Sport & Exercise Scientist, fully qualified and experienced cycling coach for ATP Performance, personal trainer and gym instructor. He spent 3 years on the road riding for a UCI cycling team and 7 years as a BC Elite rider.

Premium

Putting aside a little into one of the best cycling apps is still far cheaper than recruiting the ear of a personal cycling coach. But to make the most of what you’re paying for you need some understanding on how the features can benefit your riding.

These features are all available with Strava’s Premium subscription at £47.99 or $59.99/year, or £6.99 or $7.99/month.

1. Strava's Fitness and Freshness

(Image credit: Strava)

This is a similar principle to CTL (chronic training load), ATL (acute training load) and TSB (training stress balance) in TrainingPeaks. In Strava, it is called Fitness, Fatigue, and Form. Fitness is your total fitness level and varies based on your Training Impulse or Training Load. The higher the load/impulse, the higher the training stimulus and the more your fitness goes up. However, it also dramatically increases your Fatigue, with Strava suggesting that different Training Loads take different times to recover from. So, if you have a race on a Sunday then, based on Strava’s suggestions, you should not do more than 250-400 worth of Training Load in the 3 days prior to the event, to ensure that you are properly recovered in time.

When you have a rest day, Fitness does decrease a little, but Fatigue drops by a lot more. The result of this is increased Form. This is why professionals train a lot before a bigger race, but then have a week or two easy so that their Form is better. Using the Fitness, Fatigue and Freshness/Form metrics can really help you with programming your training, and better understanding what impact the training you are doing has on you.

2. Strava's Power Curve

(Image credit: Strava)

The Power Curve in Strava is similar to the Critical Power Curve in Zwift. You can see your peak power performances over all durations you’ve ridden for the last six weeks, then compare this against your all-time for the current year, previous years, or custom dates. For example, if you want to see what your power PBs have been in 2022 compared to 2021, you can easily do that and see where you’ve made progress and track your fitness gains.

Using this alongside knowledge of target races and their demands means you can see exactly where you might need to improve. Say we have a two minute Hill Climb event to prepare for then, using the Power Curve, we can see what our current two minute power PB is compared to previous values and try to increase that. This can be applied to any duration to suit any event and is personally my favourite training analysis tool on Strava.

3. Strava's Training Log