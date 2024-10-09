We rated the Theragun massage gun highly and now the Relief model is reduced for Prime Day

The easy-to-use massage gun now has 20% off on Amazon

TheraGun massage gun in use
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Tired muscles are part and parcel of being a cyclist. But while professional racers have the luxury of a daily massage to help free up tension in the legs, back and arms after a day in the saddle, mere mortals don't. Enter the Theragun massage gun.

Theragun's range of massage guns use percussive therapy to target soft-muscle tissue. The key selling point is that they allow you to become your own soigneur. Highly portable you can use the guns at home, in a hotel room or in the car after a race or training session. You even use them pre-race or ride to help stimulate the muscles.

TheraGun Relief Massage Gun:was $149now $119 on Amazon| 20% off

The beauty of this massage gun is how easy it is to use. Held in the hand, you can get to work on your tired legs at home, which for cyclists is a real luxury. It features three speeds and comes with three attachments aimed at targeting different areas of the body. Now with 20% off retail for Prime Day.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

