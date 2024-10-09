We rated the Theragun massage gun highly and now the Relief model is reduced for Prime Day

Tired muscles are part and parcel of being a cyclist. But while professional racers have the luxury of a daily massage to help free up tension in the legs, back and arms after a day in the saddle, mere mortals don't. Enter the Theragun massage gun.

Theragun's range of massage guns use percussive therapy to target soft-muscle tissue. The key selling point is that they allow you to become your own soigneur. Highly portable you can use the guns at home, in a hotel room or in the car after a race or training session. You even use them pre-race or ride to help stimulate the muscles.

We reviewed the Pro model a while back and rated it highly. One of its few drawbacks was the price. However, the Relief model is more affordable - and now even more so with 20% off the full price for Amazon Prime Day.

TheraGun Relief Massage Gun: was $149, now $119 on Amazon | 20% off The beauty of this massage gun is how easy it is to use. Held in the hand, you can get to work on your tired legs at home, which for cyclists is a real luxury. It features three speeds and comes with three attachments aimed at targeting different areas of the body. Now with 20% off retail for Prime Day.

So why did we like the Theragun so much?

It starts with the ergonomics of the handle. It feels good in the hand, with the weight sensibly distributed. It's flexible and easy to use and doesn't put any undue stress on your hand or arm when you're using it.

Then there's the different attachments. Each head has a different application. There's the dampener for use on tender areas, the standard ball for general use on both the large and smaller muscles and then there''s the trigger, which is dedicated to trigger points. Combined it allows for a pretty comprehensive approach to both pre and post-ride massage.

As mentioned before, the knock on some massage guns was the price tag. This Prime Day deal however makes the TheraGun Relief an affordable option for many.