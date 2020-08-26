Best cycling socks: the coolest designs that will turn heads

Cycling socks are the best, easiest and cheapest way of expressing your personality while pedalling around town, country lanes and up and down hills.

Summer is when most of us are out on the road for longer rides, and as there’s no bib tights to hide away your choice of socks, you need high quality socks that also look the part.

Some brands tend to use funky designs, while others go big and bold with their colour schemes.

We recognise that a lot of these designs and colour schemes are hit and miss and so we have also included links to the rest of the range by these brands that are known for their cool socks.

DeFeet Aireator 6″ Barnstormer Ombre cycling socks

You won’t blend into the group ride with these bright neptune and hi-vis yellow ombre socks from DeFeet. This design features in DeFeet’s Aireator mesh range of socks which are optimised for ventilation, comfort and versatility. These socks are also eco-friendly as they are made partly from plastic bottles – so you can look cool while helping the environment at the same time.

Assos FASTLANE Rock cycling socks

Race in the fast lane with these socks from Assos that feature an array of bold arrows in yellow, teal, blue and white. Its seamless construction eliminates irrating seams and the light mesh-like structure is quick-wicking, allowing you to keep cool in the sweltering heat of summer. These socks have a slightly thicker sole to add a touch of cushioning as you drive on the pedals.

Stance Pile Up Feel360 bike socks

Stance have a stylish collection of themed socks under their Feel360 bike range. Slither into these comfy medium thickness socks that are a blend of nylon (87 per cent), combed cotten (11 per cent) and elastane (2 per cent).

CHPT3 One More Lap 1.51 cycling socks

These fashionable socks from Chpt.III have patterns that take inspiration from the data patterns of time, km/h, watts, distance and cadence. The socks have a footbed made from ceramic thread which makes the sock highly supportive and durable.

Ratio Ribbons 20cm cycling socks

Geometric light grey and white lines cover these socks by Ratio that maximise performance with an artful style – and for a friendly price. These ribbon design socks are made of polyamide (60 per cent), elastane (25 per cent) for fit and polyester (15 per cent) for added comfort and moisture wicking.

Primal sharky cycling socks

Get ready to snap up these killer socks that feature a shark with a moustache – because, why not? With a mix of cotton (70 per cent), polester (10 per cent) and the breathable waterproofing fabric polyurethane (20 per cent), these socks won’t chew up your feet but will provide a nice, tight fit.

Prendas Renelf Retro Coolmax cycling socks

These striking yellow, retro socks are based on the 1980s Renault Elf team jersey that was made famous by Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond. Stand out with these socks that are made in Italy with Prendas’ Coolmax composition, and finished off with a tall 13cm cuff.

Stolen Goat Coolmax cycling socks – Brave New World

The Brave New World design by Stolen Goat has a black base but is lit up with multiple bright, rainbow-coloured stripes. It is part of Stolen Goat’s CoolMax range which are blended to be breathable, lightweight and quick-wicking. These socks also have a compressive fit to mould into a comfortable riding experience.

Pongo Black & White Blended cycling socks

Bright, vibrant colours are not an essential for socks that look cool, and Pongo’s black and white blended socks are stylish in a subtle way. The socks feature an anti twist and compression band and have a classic 6″ cuff.

Sock Guy Dinotopia cycling socks

Dinosaurs are pretty awesome, right? This design, therefore, is our pick from Sock Guy’s absolutely massive range of cycling socks that are playful with their designs and cater for all interests and personalities.

Boats? Tick. The Devil? Tick. Bananas? Tick. Go hunting, and there’s going to a pair that will steal your heart. The Dinotopia socks are part of Sock Guy’s crew cuff range that are focused on looking fantastic but also have double stitched heels and toes for added strength and durability.

Sportful Mate cycling socks

The two-tone striped Mate Socks from Sportful come in four different colour combinations: blue/red (pictured above), black/orange, white/grey and orange/red. With a Cupron treatment that prevents the build of bacteria and odours, fresh feet are guaranteed when riding wearing these tasteful socks.

Cinelli Caleido Dot cycling socks

Multi-coloured dots cover these Cinelli socks that are designed to be a comfortable training and racing sock across all seasons. Also available with a purple base, the polypropylene and resistex carbon blend in these socks provides plenty of comfort at an affordable price.

