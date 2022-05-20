The Best Memorial Day Deals for Cyclists

Looking for Memorial Day deals for cyclists? If so, you've come to the right place. For readers in the United States, Memorial Day is fast approaching. In 2022, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 30.

In addition to honoring the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed services, this long weekend is a great time to enjoy family cookouts and get an extra day of riding in.

Many online retailers are launching Memorial Day sales with significant savings on bikes, apparel, accessories and more. We've rounded up our favorite Memorial Day cycling sales here. We'll be updating this article as more sales go live, so check back for frequent updates.

Memorial Day Cycling Brand Sales

The Best Memorial Day Cycling Deals

Smith Reverb Sunglasses: was $199.00, now $159.20 - Save 20% at Jenson USA A good pair of cycling sunglasses will increase contrast while shielding your eyes from the wind. We like the Reverbs for their sleek look, interchangeable lenses and full-face coverage.

RC902 S-PHYRE Cycling Shoes: was $30.00, now $322.50 - Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist Shimano's flagship road shoe is on sale for a limited time. This World Tour-proven shoe features a rigid carbon sole and dual Boa Li2 dials with PowerZone wiring for easy adjustment and a perfect fit.

POC Ventral Lite Helmet: was $274.95, now $219.96 - Save 20% POC crafted the Ventral Lite helmet with a minimalist design for the lightest weight possible and a simple adjustment system to find your ideal fit. The large channels make it one of the most breezy helmets we've tested.

Orbea Gain M30 E-Bike: was $4,299.00, now $2,579.40 - Save 40% at Jenson USA. Some rides call for a bit of extra assistance. The M30 version of the Orbea Gain sports a Shimano 105 R7000 2x11-speed drivetrain and a hub-mounted Ebikemotion X35 motor with up to 20mph of pedal assist to help you conquer the climbs.

7mesh WK3 Cargo Bib Short - Women's: was $199.95, now $159.96 - Save 20% If you have centuries and gravel races on the calendar this summer reach for the WK3 cargo bibs. They feature an ultra-plush chamois for all-day comfort, cargo pockets to hold mid-ride essentials, and the aptly-named Pull2P strap design that makes it easy to take nature breaks without undressing.

Unior T-Handle Hex Wrench Set: was $55.93, now $44.74 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist Every home mechanic needs a quality set of hex wrenches. Unior's T-Handles cover the full range of sizes from 2.5 to 8mm and feature ergonomic handles that provide plenty of leverage for stubborn bolts.

Feedback Sports Pro Elite Bicycle Repair Stand: was $330.00, now $264.00 - Save 20% at Competitive Cyclist The Pro Elite Bicycle Repair Stand is the best professional-grade portable bike stand on the market. This repair stand features Feedback's Secure Lock clamp easy push-button release so you can get bikes in and out of the stand quickly..

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multisport GPS Watch: was $799.99, now $599.99 - Save 25% at evo The Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multisport GPS watch is a great option for cyclists looking for one device to use for all their outdoor activities, from road riding, to gravel grinding, running, swimming and even skiing.

Co-op Cycles ADV 2.1 Bike: was $1,299, now $1,103.99 (REI members only) - Save 15% at REI Fast and comfortable for riding around town or grinding gravel, the Co-op cycles ADV 2.1 is a great one-bike quiver with an affordable price tag.