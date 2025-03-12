8,848m in 40km and the Goldilocks zone: Everesting founder on the craziest rides and top tips for newbies

'I've learned to suspend disbelief', says Andy van Bergen, of what has become a global phenom

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Over the past 11 years Everesting has grown from just a few people going out for what was admittedly a crazy ride that they weren't sure they could finish, to a global movement that has inspired all manner of bike riders to take the craziness to the n'th degree.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly's Going Long podcast, Everesting founder Andy van Bergen let us in on some of his best tips for first-timers, and revealed some of the craziest Everestings that riders have bagged over the years.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest