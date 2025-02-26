'A delicate balance': road bike time trial rules tweaked to make them harder to break

Rule clarification by the UK's time trialling body will be welcomed by many

If you had looked at the new road bike rules laid down by Cycling Time Trials (CTT) in the UK and wondered how you would manage not to break them, you would not have been alone.

A stipulation that no part of the wrists and forearms should touch the bars had riders worried that, even with the best of intentions, in a low tuck on the bars or hoods, this was a rule that would be hard not to comply with.

