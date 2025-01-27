New road bike rules and some surprises for UK time triallists after vote

Cycling Time Trials votes in a raft of changes at its annual National Council meeting

Buxton Mountain TT road bike time trial, out of saddle
(Image credit: Future / Andy Jones)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Cycling Time Trials, which governs time trialling in the UK, has voted through a series of new road bike regulations designed to close down loopholes and clarify the rules around the sport.

The new regulations were voted through at the weekend's CTT AGM in Northamptonshire UK, with more wide-ranging regulations also passed covering aerodynamic skinsuit padding and handlebar reach.

