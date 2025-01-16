'We're trying to get to the parkrun situation': British time trialling organisation reboot signals brave new world

Cycling Time Trials' future-proof site with electronic timing paves way forward in 'post-Covid new normal'

Rider in black Buxton mountain TT 2023
(Image credit: Future / Andy Jones)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Cycling Time Trials, the UK's time trialling organisation, has rebranded and launched a new website, as it continues its drive to modernise and attract new blood to the sport.

As well as a new look marking a considerable departure from it's old and rather antiquated incarnation, the new site has a huge amount of back-end development that will spell real change for current time triallists and, importantly for CTT, new ones too.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1