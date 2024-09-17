'I basically ripped off parkrun' - meet ParkRide, the new entry-level cycling event

Former Scottish MTB champion Kerry MacPhee has set up the event in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

Riders set off at ParkRide
(Image credit: ParkRide/Kerry MacPhee)
Adam Becket
By
published

The spirit of parkrun is coming to the world of cycling through ParkRide, a new initiative that began in June in Scotland.

The event was created by Kerry MacPhee, a former professional mountain bike rider, and it uses some of the trails around Aberfoyle, or Gravelfoyle as it has become known.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

