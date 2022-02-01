Addicted to Wordle? Now there's also a cycling game based on the puzzle

It's taking the world by storm, it's just been bought out by a media giant, and now there's a cycling version of the game that everyone is talking about.

We are, of course, discussing Wordle, the mobile app where users have six tries to try and guess a five-letter word. Every 24 hours a new puzzle is released, and every day thousands - if not tens of thousands - of new people are becoming addicted to it.

It's why the New York Times has paid an undisclosed seven-figure sum for the app that was only launched in October by a Reddit engineer who wanted to create a game for his partner.

While most of the world is talking about the American newspaper's acquisition of the viral sensation, cycling fans of the game have another reason to be excited.

For Bikle has also been launched, the bike themed puzzle is based on the seemingly addictive Wordle concept, in which users have to try and guess the name of popular current cyclists or former champions.

As with Wordle, players have six tries to guess the five-letter name. If after each guess a tile's colour is changed to green, it means that the letter is in the word and in the right position.

If a tile changes to yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. Meanwhile, if a grey tile appears, it means that the letter is not present in the name of the cyclist.

>>> Astana release new rap video starring Vincenzo Nibali and Alexander Vinokourov

And just like the game it's based on, a new name will be refreshed every day.

Bikle has been launched by Bidon Magazine, an online magazine dedicated to cycling, that mostly publishes in Italian.