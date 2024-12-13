'All he had to do was say sorry' - Cyclist wins court case and £4k after being hit by driver

Harry Gray plans to spend his compensation on 'the trip of a lifetime'

A cyclist in a residential area with a tweet embossed on top
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A cyclist has won more than £4,000 in damages after taking legal action against a car driver who struck him from behind.

Harry Gray, a 28-year-old active travel campaigner, was rear-ended by a driver while cycling in Bolton in December 2022. He had no camera footage or CCTV evidence of the incident, but chose to pursue the driver, described as a man in his late sixties, who Gray felt “showed no remorse”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1