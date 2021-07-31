Annemiek van Vleuten shrugs off any lasting jet lag to solo to Clásica San Sebastián victory
Three days ago the Dutchwoman was winning gold in Tokyo and now takes the Basque one-day race
By Owen Rogers
Annemiek van Vleuten has claimed victory at Clásica San Sebastián a mere three days after winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics individual time trial.
The Dutchwoman attacked inside the final 10km, blasting away from her group and catching the remaining riders further up the road to solo to victory.
Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder was second, 36 seconds back, while Alé BTC Ljubljana's Tatiana Guderzo was third, a further minute back.
More to follow...
Result
Clásica San Sebastián 2021: San Sebastián to San Sebastián (139.8km)
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar, in 3-53-37
2. Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo, at 36 seconds
3. Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé BTC Ljubljana, at 1-35
4. Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Cycling
5. Évita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
6. Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine, all at same time
7. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing, at 1-38
8. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-52
9. Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT
10. Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segaredo, both at same time
