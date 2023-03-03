Belgium to host inaugural European Gravel Championships this fall
October will be jam-packed with national, regional and world gravel competitions
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Following a successful UCI Gravel World Championships last fall, the first-ever Gravel European Championships will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023. in the Belgian town of Oud-Heverlee.
The agreement was signed today between the European Cycling Union (UEC), the municipality of Oud-Heverlee and race organizers, Golazo, who also organize the Gravel World Championships.
As a one-day event, the Continental title will be contested for by the elite and masters men and women categories. Course announcements and details for the day's events will be announced later this month.
October is looking very gravel-heavy with the European championships taking place that following weekend, October 7-8, in Italy, and the inaugural Belgian national gravel championships following the week after, on October 15, also in Oud-Heverlee.
“Gravel is a discipline which has significantly grown over the last few years both in terms of the number of practitioners and media coverage. It attracts all age groups and all types of cyclists, from professionals to keen enthusiasts. The UEC has always been very attentive and open to new forms, and this is why we wanted this speciality to have its own European Championships," said Enrico Della Casa, President of the UEC.
Della Casa revealed that various countries were keen to host the historic event, which gives the organization "great optimism to the future of this event, especially for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions, for which we have already started talks and meetings and which are currently at a very advanced stage."
The Flemish region will also slated to host the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, following its two-year stint on Italy's white roads.
“As a new discipline, gravel has become a cycling discipline in its own right, in a short space of time as both a high-level sport and recreational activity. There is no doubt that gravel brings a new momentum to cycling...Belgian Cycling – as a leading cycling federation – is very optimistic about Gravel’s promising future,” stated Tom Van Damme, President of the Belgian Cycling Federation.
Following the UCI's adoption of the gravel discipline, regional and national gravel championships have popping up throughout the world. USA Cycling announced a national US gravel championships will take place later in the year although the date and location remain unknown. Canada and Finland will also host inaugural national gravel events and the Nordic Cycling Federation will host a regional Nordic & Baltic Gravel Championship in July.
The second battle for the gravel rainbow jersey will take place October 7 and 9 in Veneto, Italy, where Gianne Vermeesh and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will be tasked to defend their reign.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
Newly formed NCL teams to make their debut at Tucson Bicycle Classic
Newly formed Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights NCL teams will make their debut at Tucson Bicycle Classic and tackle a full season of NCL and domestic racing
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Rapha launches a Film Fund, US filmmakers encouraged to pitch ‘Living life by bike’ stories
Cycling apparel brand, Rapha today launched the Rapha Film Fund, a program designed to help support creatives bring their ‘life lived by bike’ stories to life on Rapha’s YouTube.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Bentonville Bike Fest introduces Gravelicious, a new gravel race in the mountain bike capital of the world
The Bentonville Bike Fest presented by Mobil1 returns for a third year this May with a new venue, UCI competitions and new events.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
A Call of a Life Time: YouTube docuseries chronicling the Life Time Grand Prix premiers tonight
The six-part series promises a 'binge-worthy' behind-the-scenes look into the off-road cycling world
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
'Freight Trains of Fun': Pace groups are now a thing in bike racing
Today, gravel racing is becoming even closer to a marathon running experience with the introduction of pace groups at the upcoming Gorge Gravel Grinder race in Dufur, Oregon on April 23.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Life Time Grand Prix unveils its 'wild card' event, the Rad Dirt Fest
Held in Trinidad, Colorado in September, the Rad Dirt Fest will challenge the 70 series contestants with a 110-mile "Stubborn Delores" course.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Yuri's hidden gravel gems: Patagonia's mine and wine country
In this series of articles, Yuri Hauswald (hesitantly) shares his favorites hidden gems of gravel
By Yuri Hauswald • Published
-
When life gives you lemons, you sell them: Meet the Floridian farmer who rode 80 miles a day to sell his produce
Meet the Floridian farmer turned gravel racer who rode 80 miles a day on a 500-pound trailer-attached bike to sell his produce.
By Kristin Jenny • Published
-
UK to host first elite gravel race in May 2023
The Gralloch will be part of the UCI Gravel World Series, the sport's highest tier of racing
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Eight race ‘Gravel Earth’ global series to debut in 2023
Lachlan Morton and Nathan Haas have helped Girona-based promoter Klassmark put together the series
By Tom Thewlis • Published