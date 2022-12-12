An inaugural U.S. National Gravel Championship to be held in 2023

USA Cycling today confirmed that an inaugural U.S. National Gravel Championships is coming in 2023 but the date and location are of yet, TBD.

A total of 18 national championship events will be held in 2023. These events span all cycling disciplines as well as collegiate, amateur and para categories.

The location and dates for 12 of the 18 events were announced today with Knoxville, Tennessee hosting the Pro Road Nationals in June one last time as part of a seven-year agreement.

“It has been an incredible achievement and honor to host USA Cycling since 2017,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville, in a statement.

“This will be the last year of our current agreement, and we will warmly welcome the riders back in the future. We’ve become very close with USA Cycling, and are looking forward to seeing 2023’s exciting event here in Knoxville.”

Pro Road Nationals will take place June 22nd through 25th. The current U.S. national pro road champions are Kyle Murphy (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Emma Langley (EF Education-Tibco SVB). The defending time trial champions are Leah Thomas — who's stepping away from cycling in 2023 to focus on recovering from an ongoing neck injury — and Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange Jayco). And the reigning criterium champions are Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) and 19-year-old talent Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing).

Collegiate Road Nationals will head to Albuquerque, N.M. in May. Amateur Road Nationals will take place in Roanoke, Va. June 13th-17th where athletes tackle the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains. And the Junior, Elite and Para Track Nationals will take place at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, Calif.

There will also be a Gran Fondo championships in Pennsylvania, a BMX event in Bakersfield, Calif, and the iconic Trexlertown will host the Collegiate Track championships.

To conclude the 2023 season, Cyclocross Nationals will return to Louisville, Ky, which served as the host town of the 2018 US National Cyclocross Championships as well as the 2013 UCI World Cyclocross Championships.

Confirmed Events

eSports:

February 11-12 in Wahoo RGT

Collegiate BMX:

March 10-11 in Bakersfield, Calif.

Collegiate Road:

May 5-7 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Elite BMX Racing:

May 7 in Tulsa, Okla.

Amateur Road:

June 13-17 in Roanoke, Va.

Pro Road:

June 22-25 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Junior, Elite, Para Track:

July 5-9 in Carson, Calif.

Masters Track:

August 8-13 in Rock Hill, S.C.

Collegiate Track:

September 14-17 in Trexlertown, Pa.

Gran Fondo:

September 17 in Frederick, Md.

Madison Track:

November 10-12 in Detroit, Mich.

Cyclocross:

December 5-10 in Louisville, Ky.

Events to be announced

Endurance Mountain Bike:

Mid-July, Coming Soon

Gravity Mountain Bike:

Mid-July, Coming Soon

Masters Road:

Fall 2023 in Augusta, Ga.

Marathon Mountain Bike:

Fall 2023 in Auburn, Ala.

Collegiate Mountain Bike:

October 12-15, Coming Soon

Gravel:

Coming Soon, Coming Soon