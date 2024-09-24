Big Ride Challenge: September challenges

As we head into Autumn there's no need for your riding to slow down. Where ever you are in the world, this is a season of change, but come rain or shine there's no reason to take your foot off the gas. Get the right clothing, recharge your lights, maybe put some heavier tyres on and enjoy the autumnal colours.

CW Mini

1. Cross a border

2. Ride 50 miles in one week

CW Midi

1. Cross a border

2. Ride 100 miles in a week

CW Maxi

1. Cross a border

2. Ride 150 miles in a week

CW5000

1. Cross a border

2. Ride 200 miles in a week

For the cross a border challenge you can select a town, county, state or nation. This challenge is all about riding someplace you haven't been to before. When you cross your chosen border, why not take a picture of the sign and post it on the Big Ride Challenge Facebook group so we can see where your riding took you this month.

All the 2024 monthly challenges for our four different challenges can be found in the tables below. Feel free to try them out if looking for a new challenge.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CW Mini Month Challenge 1 Challenge 2 August Ride to a body of water Find and ride a new road July Ride five days in a row Watch a stage of the Tour June Log your longest ride of the year Complete ten days of riding May Ride Bingo! Find four items from list Find a new hill to ride April Finish a 20 mile ride Go for an evening ride March Enter a cycling event Complete a one hour ride February Go for a ride with friends Be active on five consecutive days January Complete five at home workouts Try one of these recipes

Swipe to scroll horizontally CW Midi Month Challenge 1 Challenge 2 August Ride to the coast Ride distance of Olympic RR July Ride every day for a week Ride further than a TdFF stage June Log longest ride of the year Do 15 days of riding May Ride bingo! Find 6 things Gain 10,000ft in a month April Log a 30 mile ride Ride at sunset or sunrise March Find and ride a new road Do a two hour ride February Ride four days in a row Log 40 miles in a week January Ride with friends Do four S&C workouts

Swipe to scroll horizontally CW Maxi Month Challenge 1 Challenge 2 August Ride to the coast Ride distance of Olympic RR July Log a seasons best on a climb Rider further than a Tour stage June Log your longest ride of the year Complete 15 days of riding May Ride bingo! Find 8 things Gain 15,000ft in the month April Do a 50 mile ride Ride at sunset or sunrise March Ride five days in one week Complete a three hour ride February Complete 10 rides this month Find and ride a new road January Ride with friends Log a 60 mile week

Swipe to scroll horizontally CW5000 Month Challenge 1 Challenge 2 August Ride to the coast Ride distance of Olympic RR July Log a seasons best on a climb Ride further than a TdF stage June Log longest ride of the year Ride on 20 days this month May Ride Bingo! Find eight things Gain 20,000ft of elevation April Complete a 100 mile ride Ride at sunset or sunrise March Ride every day one week Do a four hour ride February Complete 15 rides this month Find and ride a new road January Ride with friends Log a 100 mile week

It's never too late to join the Big Ride Challenge. Simply start logging your miles, join one of our groups on Facebook, Strava or WhatsApp and get involved. We'll update this page on the first of every month with new challenges, and check in on the finishers list to see who has completed the distances.