Big Ride Challenge: September challenges

There's still time to log some long rides as you discover new areas to ride

Big Ride Challenge monthly challenges
As we head into Autumn there's no need for your riding to slow down. Where ever you are in the world, this is a season of change, but come rain or shine there's no reason to take your foot off the gas. Get the right clothing, recharge your lights, maybe put some heavier tyres on and enjoy the autumnal colours.

CW Mini
MonthChallenge 1Challenge 2
AugustRide to a body of waterFind and ride a new road
JulyRide five days in a rowWatch a stage of the Tour
JuneLog your longest ride of the yearComplete ten days of riding
MayRide Bingo! Find four items from listFind a new hill to ride
AprilFinish a 20 mile rideGo for an evening ride
MarchEnter a cycling eventComplete a one hour ride
FebruaryGo for a ride with friendsBe active on five consecutive days
JanuaryComplete five at home workoutsTry one of these recipes
CW Midi
MonthChallenge 1Challenge 2
AugustRide to the coastRide distance of Olympic RR
JulyRide every day for a weekRide further than a TdFF stage
JuneLog longest ride of the yearDo 15 days of riding
MayRide bingo! Find 6 thingsGain 10,000ft in a month
AprilLog a 30 mile rideRide at sunset or sunrise
MarchFind and ride a new roadDo a two hour ride
FebruaryRide four days in a rowLog 40 miles in a week
JanuaryRide with friendsDo four S&C workouts
CW Maxi
MonthChallenge 1Challenge 2
AugustRide to the coastRide distance of Olympic RR
July Log a seasons best on a climbRider further than a Tour stage
JuneLog your longest ride of the yearComplete 15 days of riding
MayRide bingo! Find 8 thingsGain 15,000ft in the month
AprilDo a 50 mile rideRide at sunset or sunrise
MarchRide five days in one weekComplete a three hour ride
FebruaryComplete 10 rides this monthFind and ride a new road
JanuaryRide with friendsLog a 60 mile week
CW5000
MonthChallenge 1Challenge 2
AugustRide to the coastRide distance of Olympic RR
JulyLog a seasons best on a climbRide further than a TdF stage
JuneLog longest ride of the yearRide on 20 days this month
MayRide Bingo! Find eight thingsGain 20,000ft of elevation
AprilComplete a 100 mile rideRide at sunset or sunrise
MarchRide every day one weekDo a four hour ride
FebruaryComplete 15 rides this monthFind and ride a new road
JanuaryRide with friendsLog a 100 mile week

