Big Ride Challenge: September challenges
There's still time to log some long rides as you discover new areas to ride
As we head into Autumn there's no need for your riding to slow down. Where ever you are in the world, this is a season of change, but come rain or shine there's no reason to take your foot off the gas. Get the right clothing, recharge your lights, maybe put some heavier tyres on and enjoy the autumnal colours.
CW Mini
1. Cross a border
2. Ride 50 miles in one week
CW Midi
1. Cross a border
2. Ride 100 miles in a week
CW Maxi
1. Cross a border
2. Ride 150 miles in a week
CW5000
1. Cross a border
2. Ride 200 miles in a week
For the cross a border challenge you can select a town, county, state or nation. This challenge is all about riding someplace you haven't been to before. When you cross your chosen border, why not take a picture of the sign and post it on the Big Ride Challenge Facebook group so we can see where your riding took you this month.
All the 2024 monthly challenges for our four different challenges can be found in the tables below. Feel free to try them out if looking for a new challenge.
|Month
|Challenge 1
|Challenge 2
|August
|Ride to a body of water
|Find and ride a new road
|July
|Ride five days in a row
|Watch a stage of the Tour
|June
|Log your longest ride of the year
|Complete ten days of riding
|May
|Ride Bingo! Find four items from list
|Find a new hill to ride
|April
|Finish a 20 mile ride
|Go for an evening ride
|March
|Enter a cycling event
|Complete a one hour ride
|February
|Go for a ride with friends
|Be active on five consecutive days
|January
|Complete five at home workouts
|Try one of these recipes
|Month
|Challenge 1
|Challenge 2
|August
|Ride to the coast
|Ride distance of Olympic RR
|July
|Ride every day for a week
|Ride further than a TdFF stage
|June
|Log longest ride of the year
|Do 15 days of riding
|May
|Ride bingo! Find 6 things
|Gain 10,000ft in a month
|April
|Log a 30 mile ride
|Ride at sunset or sunrise
|March
|Find and ride a new road
|Do a two hour ride
|February
|Ride four days in a row
|Log 40 miles in a week
|January
|Ride with friends
|Do four S&C workouts
|Month
|Challenge 1
|Challenge 2
|August
|Ride to the coast
|Ride distance of Olympic RR
|July
|Log a seasons best on a climb
|Rider further than a Tour stage
|June
|Log your longest ride of the year
|Complete 15 days of riding
|May
|Ride bingo! Find 8 things
|Gain 15,000ft in the month
|April
|Do a 50 mile ride
|Ride at sunset or sunrise
|March
|Ride five days in one week
|Complete a three hour ride
|February
|Complete 10 rides this month
|Find and ride a new road
|January
|Ride with friends
|Log a 60 mile week
|Month
|Challenge 1
|Challenge 2
|August
|Ride to the coast
|Ride distance of Olympic RR
|July
|Log a seasons best on a climb
|Ride further than a TdF stage
|June
|Log longest ride of the year
|Ride on 20 days this month
|May
|Ride Bingo! Find eight things
|Gain 20,000ft of elevation
|April
|Complete a 100 mile ride
|Ride at sunset or sunrise
|March
|Ride every day one week
|Do a four hour ride
|February
|Complete 15 rides this month
|Find and ride a new road
|January
|Ride with friends
|Log a 100 mile week
It's never too late to join the Big Ride Challenge. Simply start logging your miles, join one of our groups on Facebook, Strava or WhatsApp and get involved. We'll update this page on the first of every month with new challenges, and check in on the finishers list to see who has completed the distances.
