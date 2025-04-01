Bike shop goes all out for April Fools' Day by actually making this Cannondale tandem 'SuperTwelve EVO'

Project took three weeks to build and could be 'perfectly rideable' with a few tweaks

A Cannondale tandem road bike
(Image credit: Target Composites)
April Fools' Day, a time for practical jokes, good-hearted pranks, and fun hoaxes. Or, in the case of one British bike repair shop, a chance to bring one of your wildest, and likely most expensive, ideas to life.

In preparation for their latest stunt, Cheshire-based carbon repairers Target Composites spent three weeks constructing a modified tandem road bike. They based the design off Cannondale’s top-end SuperSix EVO bike, adding spare carbon parts to create a full build.

Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

