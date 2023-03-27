Bikes sell at 80% discount in mega auction
35,000 bikes are up for auction after Moore Large entered administration
A range of bikes have been sold at huge discounts, some below 20% of the recommended retail price (RRP), as part of an ongoing series of auctions of Moore Large stock.
The long-standing cycling distributor entered administration earlier this month, with £35million worth of assets now being sold off. Among the stock available, there are around 35,000 bikes, including brands such as Forme, Barracuda and Vitesse.
The first auction lots went live over the weekend on the John Pye website (opens in new tab), where many bidders were able to secure a bargain. Among the best deals was a Forme Morley 2E e-hybrid bike sold at £800 - a saving of over 60% on the £2,100 RRP - as well as nine Flite Rampage BMXs sold at around 25% of their £220 price tag.
Some children’s bikes went under the hammer for as little as £32, bringing a saving of almost 83% on their usual market price.
The majority of items listed so far have been e-bikes, hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, folding bikes and kid’s bikes. Though few road bikes have become available, some bidders have saved over 40% on Barracuda’s beginner Corvus-Steel, which typically retails at £189.
Charles Loake, joint head of John Pye Business & Property, said: "Since Covid, cycling as a hobby has increased exponentially, so this an opportunity for enthusiasts to potentially secure some big name bikes and accessories at a great price.
“We have the systems and knowledge in place to ensure we can sell the Moore Large & Co. stock with the highest level of efficiency and return for its creditors.”
Interested parties can bid on the lots online, and view the products at the relevant John Pye auction houses. Buyers should note that there are additional costs, including a 25% premium to pay, as well as 20% VAT.
Home delivery is available in the UK for all lots, and varies in cost between £45 and £65, depending on the size of the bike. Smaller parcels, such as tyres, helmets and spare bike parts, bear a smaller delivery fee of £10.
Moore Large's stock will be gradually added to John Pye’s website over the coming weeks, with online auctions having opened last Friday 24 March.
“It has been a very difficult time after we all worked so hard to save Moore Large,” company director Adam Briggs told DerbyshireLive (opens in new tab) last week. “To all the staff, I really can’t thank them enough for their loyalty and commitment.”
